Bitget Enables Scan To Pay For Instant Payments Via USDT

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget has introduced its Scan to Pay feature on Bitget Pay, enabling users to spend USDT directly at offline merchants by scanning QR codes through the Bitget App.

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced its Scan to Pay feature on Bitget Pay, enabling users to spend USDT directly at offline merchants by scanning QR codes through the Bitget App.

The feature is now live across selected markets across Southeast Asia and Latin America at launch, where QR-based payments are widely adopted but access to traditional banking infrastructure remains uneven. By integrating with existing local payment networks, Scan to Pay allows users to complete transactions without changing merchant systems or relying on bank intermediaries.

The launch comes as crypto adoption continues to expand beyond trading into real-world use cases. Emerging markets across Southeast Asia and Latin America have seen some of the fastest growth in digital asset usage over the past year, driven in part by demand for stable, accessible financial tools. At the same time, billions of adults globally remain underbanked despite widespread access to mobile payment systems, creating a gap between financial access and financial usability that new payment models are beginning to address.

Scan to Pay is designed around this intersection. Users can set a payment PIN, scan a merchant QR code, and complete transactions instantly, with USDT converted and settled in the background. The experience mirrors familiar local payment flows, while removing the need for manual off-ramping, bank transfers, or currency conversion steps.

“QR code payments have a strong real life usage with over 2.2 billion people using it globally. There’s no reason why crypto shouldn’t be a part of it. It naturally fits into how people live, and spend.” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

For users in supported markets, the feature enables stablecoins to function as practical spending tools rather than passive holdings. For travelers and cross-border users, it offers a consistent payment experience across regions without reliance on local banking systems. For merchants, integration requires no change in infrastructure, while transactions are settled without exposure to crypto volatility.

The rollout reflects a broader shift in how digital assets are being positioned within financial systems. As stablecoins gain traction as a medium of exchange, their role is expanding from trading pairs to payment rails that can operate alongside existing networks.

Within Bitget’s UEX model, where trading, assets, and financial services are brought into a single environment, Scan to Pay extends crypto from portfolio management into daily life. As financial services converge, the distinction between holding assets and using them continues to narrow, moving digital assets closer to everyday money.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

