Lattes, Not Lamborghinis: OKX Card Data Shows Crypto Adoption Entering Mainstream Payment Culture

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OKX Card data shows crypto is increasingly used for everyday spending in Europe, led by groceries and dining, with distinct national patterns and rising mainstream adoption.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced that transaction data from the OKX Card across Europe shows cryptocurrency payments are increasingly being used for everyday consumer purchases rather than luxury or speculative spending. According to the data, the usage is concentrated in groceries, dining, retail, and essential services.

In the first month of usage, supermarkets and grocery stores represented the largest merchant category, accounting for 26% of all transactions. Restaurants accounted for 12%, online marketplaces for 13%, while fast food and convenience stores also featured among the most common payment categories. Overall, food-related spending, including groceries, restaurants, and online food purchases, made up a large share of activity, reinforcing the role of crypto payments in routine consumption patterns.

“There’s a long-standing stereotype that crypto users are all early adopters and tech nerds, and their spending is about luxury splurges, but what we’re seeing with the OKX Card is very different,” said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe in a written statement. “Across Europe, normal people are using crypto for everyday purchases. It’s being used as a default payment option at supermarkets, bakeries and takeaway counters every day. When crypto pays for lunch, payment adoption is real,” he added.

Europe Crypto Card Spending Data Shows Strong Travel Activity And Distinct National Retail Patterns Across Markets

Travel-related transactions account for approximately 11% of total spending across Europe, with variation across countries. The Netherlands records a higher proportion at around 20%, while Germany and Poland are both near 11%, and France registers a lower share at approximately 3%. Although less frequent than everyday retail categories, travel-related purchases contribute disproportionately to overall spending due to higher transaction values, including bookings through major online platforms and occasional high-value holiday purchases.

The card’s pricing structure is positioned as a low-friction payment option for European users, with no transaction fees, no foreign exchange charges, and a minimal conversion spread when exchanging stablecoins into euros. It is accepted at merchants supporting Mastercard, enabling broad usability across physical and digital retail environments.

National spending patterns highlight differences in consumer behaviour across Europe. In France, bakery transactions account for around 5% of usage, compared with 2% across Europe overall, reflecting strong engagement in local food culture and café-based retail. Germany shows a higher concentration in online marketplace activity at approximately 30% of transactions, significantly above the European average of 13%, while maintaining steady usage in food-related categories. In the Netherlands, supermarket spending is particularly dominant, representing more than one third of all transactions, compared with 26% across Europe. Poland shows higher usage in convenience stores and fuel stations, indicating stronger reliance on crypto payments for mobility and daily essentials.

The data suggests that crypto-linked payment instruments are increasingly integrated into everyday financial behaviour across Europe, with usage patterns shaped by local retail habits, sector preferences, and varying levels of digital commerce adoption.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

