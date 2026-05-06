en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
May 06, 2026

Lattes, Not Lamborghinis: OKX Card Data Shows Crypto Adoption Entering Mainstream Payment Culture

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 06, 2026 at 6:55 am Updated: May 06, 2026 at 6:55 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 06, 2026 at 6:55 am

In Brief

OKX Card data shows crypto is increasingly used for everyday spending in Europe, led by groceries and dining, with distinct national patterns and rising mainstream adoption.

Lattes, Not Lamborghinis: OKX Card Data Shows Crypto Adoption Entering Mainstream Payment Culture

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced that transaction data from the OKX Card across Europe shows cryptocurrency payments are increasingly being used for everyday consumer purchases rather than luxury or speculative spending. According to the data, the usage is concentrated in groceries, dining, retail, and essential services.

In the first month of usage, supermarkets and grocery stores represented the largest merchant category, accounting for 26% of all transactions. Restaurants accounted for 12%, online marketplaces for 13%, while fast food and convenience stores also featured among the most common payment categories. Overall, food-related spending, including groceries, restaurants, and online food purchases, made up a large share of activity, reinforcing the role of crypto payments in routine consumption patterns.

“There’s a long-standing stereotype that crypto users are all early adopters and tech nerds, and their spending is about luxury splurges, but what we’re seeing with the OKX Card is very different,” said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe in a written statement. “Across Europe, normal people are using crypto for everyday purchases. It’s being used as a default payment option at supermarkets, bakeries and takeaway counters every day. When crypto pays for lunch, payment adoption is real,” he added. 

Europe Crypto Card Spending Data Shows Strong Travel Activity And Distinct National Retail Patterns Across Markets

Travel-related transactions account for approximately 11% of total spending across Europe, with variation across countries. The Netherlands records a higher proportion at around 20%, while Germany and Poland are both near 11%, and France registers a lower share at approximately 3%. Although less frequent than everyday retail categories, travel-related purchases contribute disproportionately to overall spending due to higher transaction values, including bookings through major online platforms and occasional high-value holiday purchases.

The card’s pricing structure is positioned as a low-friction payment option for European users, with no transaction fees, no foreign exchange charges, and a minimal conversion spread when exchanging stablecoins into euros. It is accepted at merchants supporting Mastercard, enabling broad usability across physical and digital retail environments.

National spending patterns highlight differences in consumer behaviour across Europe. In France, bakery transactions account for around 5% of usage, compared with 2% across Europe overall, reflecting strong engagement in local food culture and café-based retail. Germany shows a higher concentration in online marketplace activity at approximately 30% of transactions, significantly above the European average of 13%, while maintaining steady usage in food-related categories. In the Netherlands, supermarket spending is particularly dominant, representing more than one third of all transactions, compared with 26% across Europe. Poland shows higher usage in convenience stores and fuel stations, indicating stronger reliance on crypto payments for mobility and daily essentials.

The data suggests that crypto-linked payment instruments are increasingly integrated into everyday financial behaviour across Europe, with usage patterns shaped by local retail habits, sector preferences, and varying levels of digital commerce adoption.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

theMiracle Powers In-Wallet Benefits Within MetaMask’s New Rewards Experience

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2026

Bitget Enables Scan To Pay For Instant Payments Via USDT

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2026

QCP Capital: Bitcoin Rallies On De-Escalation-Driven Risk Appetite, But Options And Macro Signals Suggest Limited Breakout Conviction

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2026

BlackRock, HSBC, And Standard Chartered Signal A New Financial Era At HSC Asset Management’s Hong Kong Panel 

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

theMiracle Powers In-Wallet Benefits Within MetaMask’s New Rewards Experience

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2026

Bitget Enables Scan To Pay For Instant Payments Via USDT

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2026

QCP Capital: Bitcoin Rallies On De-Escalation-Driven Risk Appetite, But Options And Macro Signals Suggest Limited Breakout Conviction

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2026

Anthropic Expands Financial Automation With Modular AI Agent Templates And Microsoft 365 Integration

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
theMiracle Powers In-Wallet Benefits Within MetaMask’s New Rewards Experience
News Report Technology
theMiracle Powers In-Wallet Benefits Within MetaMask’s New Rewards Experience
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2026
Bitget Enables Scan To Pay For Instant Payments Via USDT
News Report Technology
Bitget Enables Scan To Pay For Instant Payments Via USDT
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2026
QCP Capital: Bitcoin Rallies On De-Escalation-Driven Risk Appetite, But Options And Macro Signals Suggest Limited Breakout Conviction
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: Bitcoin Rallies On De-Escalation-Driven Risk Appetite, But Options And Macro Signals Suggest Limited Breakout Conviction
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2026
BlackRock, HSBC, And Standard Chartered Signal A New Financial Era At HSC Asset Management’s Hong Kong Panel 
Interview Business Technology
BlackRock, HSBC, And Standard Chartered Signal A New Financial Era At HSC Asset Management’s Hong Kong Panel 
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.