Crypto Exchange HTX Launches Trading Campaign With Up To 10,000 USDT And $1M Prize Pool For New Users

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced a new campaign for users, which will allow them to deposit funds and potentially win up to 10,000 USDT, with a total prize pool of 1 million USDT available for new users. This campaign is designed to provide newcomers with the chance to begin trading under challenging market conditions, while offering substantial rewards.

The newly registered users on the exchange can make deposits and begin trading to earn up to 104 USDT. They can also deposit into their Futures accounts to qualify for up to 10,000 USDT in futures trial bonuses, a Prime 10 Trial Membership, and exclusive one-on-one service for life.

The campaign has already started and will continue until 07:00 UTC on August 16th.

Campaign Features Three Activities For New Users With Rewards For Engagement

It includes several activities for participants. The initial activity provides benefits for new users who make their first deposit of 100 USDT or more, giving them a chance to earn a 2 USDT futures trial bonus. Additionally, users who complete their first trade can receive up to 100 USDT, and those who trade with USDT-M futures have the opportunity to receive a 2 USDT futures trial bonus.

In the second activity, users can win up to 3,000 USDT through the Futures Deposit Promotion. This event encourages users to transfer funds to their USDT-M futures account, with the chance to earn trial bonuses and receive additional exclusive services upon reaching certain deposit thresholds. The total prize pool for this promotion is 1 million USDT.

Furthermore, users can benefit from a 48-hour promotion for BTC and ETH spot trading. New users who trade BTC-USDT or ETH-USDT in the spot market between 04:00 UTC on August 6th and 07:00 UTC on August 8th are eligible to receive a 5 USDT cash reward.

HTX functions as a comprehensive ecosystem providing a range of blockchain-related services, including digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, research, investments, and incubation. The platform supports over 700 virtual assets, manages a daily trading volume of more than $4 billion, and serves over 45 million registered users.

