Crypto Exchange HTX Launches Seventh ‘Trade To Earn’ Event, Offering $2.1M USDT In Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto exchange HTX initiated the 7th stage of its “Trade to Earn” event with a 2.1 million USDT prize pool and continuous rewards.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced the initiation of the seventh stage of its “Trade to Earn” event with a prize pool of 2.1 million USDT and continuous rewards for participants available around the clock.

The activity encourages trader engagement in gaining rewards from four distinct prize pools through BTC and ETH trading. The event is currently ongoing and will finalize at 11:59 UTC on July 22nd.

“Trade to Earn” includes support for BTC-USDT and ETH-USDT spot and perpetual futures trading pairs. The daily prize pool of 300,000 USDT is distributed evenly across 24 periods, with hourly updates. Individuals will have the option to receive a maximum of 100 USDT per person each hour for spot trading and 200 USDT per person hourly for futures trading.

In order to register, participants are required to have their Rocket Value exceeding 100. Notably, they will get a 10 USDT Futures Trial Bonus when the spot trading volume reaches 1,000 USDT or more or their futures trading volume surpasses 10,000 USDT. Incentives will be allocated to accounts on the exchange throughout the three days following the conclusion of the activity.

HTX Initiates 11th Anniversary KOL Glory Battle with a 200,000 USDT Prize

It operates as an ecosystem encompassing various blockchain-related businesses such as digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, and incubation. It caters to a variety of clients, including institutions, market makers, brokers, and sole users across over 160 countries and five continents. The platform supports over 700 virtual assets, processes a daily trading volume surpassing $4 billion, and boasts a user base of over 45 million registered individuals.

Recently, HTX initiated the 11th Anniversary KOL Glory Battle competition with a prize pool of 200,000 USDT for participating users. The competition is scheduled to run from July 16th to September 5th, aiming to recognize and reward major Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and users while commemorating its 11th anniversary.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson