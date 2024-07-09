Covalent Launches Governance Proposal, Intending To Migrate Its Token From CQT To CXT

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Covalent launched new governance proposal, intending to transition from its existing token, CQT, to a new token, CXT.

Blockchain data infrastructure provider Covalent announced the launch of a new governance proposal under its “New Dawn” initiative. As part of this plan, Covalent intends to transition from its existing token, CQT, to a new token, CXT, aiming to further the company’s mission, particularly concentrating on advancements in AI and ensuring long-term data availability.

The suggestion outlines a number of major modifications, encompassing altering the token symbol from CQT to CXT, migrating staking contracts from CQT to CXT on the Ethereum network, shifting future governance on Ethereum from CQT to CXT, allocating CXT to all CQT holders, and increasing token liquidity. When it will be ratified, the CQT token will be phased out.

All token holders, operators, and delegators will have their CQT positions automatically converted to CXT on a one-to-one basis. Trading for CQT ceases on July 9th, and trading for CXT will commence following a governance vote and migration. Major exchanges such as OKX, Gate.io, Crypto.com, and KuCoin will support this transition.

Covalent emphasized the importance of community member participation in this procedure. The proposal has been posted on the Snapshot platform, where it will remain available for voting over the next two days. Voting has already commenced, with a needed quorum of 10 million CQT required to proceed.

1/ The moment you’ve all been waiting for: DAY ZERO of The New Dawn is upon us 🌅



🚨 We're excited to announce a Governance Proposal for a crucial transition from Covalent Network’s existing token, CQT, to CXT. This is the most significant step of our journey thus far and marks… — Covalent (@Covalent_HQ) July 8, 2024

Covalent Concludes ‘New Dawn’ Plan With Series Of Announcements and Changes

Covalent functions as a modular data infrastructure layer, aiming to tackle challenges in blockchain and AI. Its focus areas include verifiability, decentralized AI inference, and Long-Term Data Availability. Concurrently, the Ethereum Wayback Machine (EWM) ensures secure and decentralized access to transaction data on Ethereum.

The vote on the proposal concludes Covalent’s “New Dawn” plan, which has unveiled crucial adjustments and changes in technical aspects and tokenomics via the governance process. This plan also brought Arthur Hayes on board as the team’s strategic advisor, raised $5 million in funding to grow its influence in the Asia-Pacific region, implemented airdrops, and migrated staking operations back to Ethereum.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson