COTI Unveils PriveX Perp-DEX For Humans And Agents, Marking The Dawn Of DeFAI Era

In Brief COTI has launched PriveX on its network, providing users with greater control over their trading strategies in a secure, decentralized environment, marking a shift from a DeFi to a DeFAI approach.

Web3 privacy layer COTI announced that it has launched PriveX, the first intent-based Perpetual Decentralized Exchange (Perp-DEX) on its network. This platform integrates advanced AI Agent capabilities with intent-based technology, offering users greater control over their trading strategies within a secure, decentralized environment, marking a shift from traditional DeFi to a more AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFAI) approach.

At its core, PriveX is designed as an intent-based Perp-DEX, but through partnerships with Symm.io for reliable infrastructure and IntentX for an intuitive user interface, it leverages liquidity from major Centralized Exchanges (CEXs). This allows traders to benefit from the security of a decentralized system while accessing deep liquidity pools, initially starting with Binance.

PriveX is also pushing the boundaries of AI-powered trading. For the first time, users can create and customize AI trading agents, training them on specific datasets to execute diverse trading strategies. These AI Agents continuously monitor market conditions and optimize trades, and can even promote themselves via social media.

In addition, these agents come with individual vaults, enabling users to capitalize on successful trades by allocating funds to top-performing agents, allowing the strategies to work automatically while maintaining control.

Currently operational on the Base network, PriveX is set to migrate to COTI‘s Mainnet, introducing a range of privacy-focused features. These enhancements will allow users to execute complex trading strategies with confidence, safeguarding their data and strategies from exposure.

PriveX Introduces Points-Based Incentive System To Reward Early Adopters And Active Traders

PriveX has introduced a points-based incentive system designed to reward early adopters and active traders on the platform. Users can accumulate points through trading and engaging with the platform, which can then be redeemed for PRVX tokens and exclusive rewards within the PriveX ecosystem.

As a project incubated by COTI, PriveX reflects COTI’s goal of pioneering a secure and comprehensive Web3 infrastructure. With the migration to COTI’s Mainnet and the introduction of AI trading agents, PriveX marks a major step forward in the evolution of decentralized finance. By launching the first perpetual DEX on the COTI network, PriveX is helping to drive the transition to secure, efficient, and user-friendly decentralized trading.

The COTI Network is known for being one of the fastest and most efficient confidentiality layers in Web3, utilizing the innovative cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits. It offers a compliant solution for securing data on public blockchains. This approach is setting the stage for the next phase of Web3 development and widespread adoption. With its technology, COTI is unlocking new possibilities for a variety of use cases, including decentralized finance with AI (DeFAI), real-world assets (RWAs), security, identity management, and more.

Recently, COTI has officially joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance further enhancing its status as a major player within the broader Ethereum ecosystem.

