Compound Finance Initiates $1M Bug Bounty Program To Enhance Security

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Compound Finance launches a $1 million bug bounty program in collaboration with Immunefi to enhance the security of its protocol and protect user assets.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Compound Finance announced the launch of a $1 million bug bounty program in partnership with security services platform Immunefi. The initiative is designed to strengthen the security of Compound’s protocol and safeguard user assets.

The Compound Finance Bug Bounty Program invites security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities within its system. The rewards for reporting vulnerabilities are based on the severity of the issue, with critical smart contract vulnerabilities eligible for bounties of up to $1,000,000.

Researchers can earn up to $1,000,000 for discovering critical vulnerabilities, between $10,000 and $50,000 for high-severity issues, $5,000 for medium-level vulnerabilities, and $1,000 for low-severity findings. All rewards are paid in COMP tokens despite being denominated in USD, highlighting Compound’s commitment to maintaining a secure and transparent DeFi ecosystem.

🚨 New Bug Bounty Program alert! 🚨@compoundfinance, the DeFi protocol for money markets, just launched a $1 MILLION bug bounty program on Immunefi 🎯



Ready to secure the future of decentralized finance? This 🧵has the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/H8NiHZ8enG — Immunefi (@immunefi) December 12, 2024

What Is Compound?

Compound is a decentralized protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that facilitates money markets, which are pools of assets with interest rates determined algorithmically based on the supply and demand for the asset. Users supplying or borrowing assets interact directly with the protocol, earning or paying a floating interest rate without the need to negotiate terms such as interest rates, maturity, or collateral with another party.

Each money market on Compound is tailored to a specific Ethereum asset, such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin like DAI, or an ERC-20 utility token like Augur. These markets feature a transparent, publicly accessible ledger that records all transactions and historical interest rates.

Compound III is an EVM-compatible protocol that allows users to supply cryptocurrency assets as collateral to borrow the base asset. Users can also earn interest by supplying the base asset to the protocol. The initial deployment of Compound III is on Ethereum, with USDC serving as the base asset.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson