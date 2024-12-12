en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
December 12, 2024

Compound Finance Initiates $1M Bug Bounty Program To Enhance Security 

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 12, 2024 at 4:55 am Updated: December 12, 2024 at 7:12 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 12, 2024 at 4:55 am

In Brief

Compound Finance launches a $1 million bug bounty program in collaboration with Immunefi to enhance the security of its protocol and protect user assets.

Compound Finance Announces $1M Bug Bounty Program Launch To Enhance Security 

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Compound Finance announced the launch of a $1 million bug bounty program in partnership with security services platform Immunefi. The initiative is designed to strengthen the security of Compound’s protocol and safeguard user assets.

The Compound Finance Bug Bounty Program invites security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities within its system. The rewards for reporting vulnerabilities are based on the severity of the issue, with critical smart contract vulnerabilities eligible for bounties of up to $1,000,000.

Researchers can earn up to $1,000,000 for discovering critical vulnerabilities, between $10,000 and $50,000 for high-severity issues, $5,000 for medium-level vulnerabilities, and $1,000 for low-severity findings. All rewards are paid in COMP tokens despite being denominated in USD, highlighting Compound’s commitment to maintaining a secure and transparent DeFi ecosystem.

What Is Compound?

Compound is a decentralized protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that facilitates money markets, which are pools of assets with interest rates determined algorithmically based on the supply and demand for the asset. Users supplying or borrowing assets interact directly with the protocol, earning or paying a floating interest rate without the need to negotiate terms such as interest rates, maturity, or collateral with another party.

Each money market on Compound is tailored to a specific Ethereum asset, such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin like DAI, or an ERC-20 utility token like Augur. These markets feature a transparent, publicly accessible ledger that records all transactions and historical interest rates.

Compound III is an EVM-compatible protocol that allows users to supply cryptocurrency assets as collateral to borrow the base asset. Users can also earn interest by supplying the base asset to the protocol. The initial deployment of Compound III is on Ethereum, with USDC serving as the base asset.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Fxhash To Release Project Tokens And Launchpad, Supporting Generative Artists And Collectors

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024

Google Unveils Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model, Now Accessible To Developers

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024

Sonic Announces Token Airdrop For AVS Delegators On Solayer

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024

LINE NEXT To Launch Mini DApps In Q1 2025

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Fxhash To Release Project Tokens And Launchpad, Supporting Generative Artists And Collectors

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024

Google Unveils Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model, Now Accessible To Developers

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024

Sonic Announces Token Airdrop For AVS Delegators On Solayer

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024

LINE NEXT To Launch Mini DApps In Q1 2025

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Fxhash To Release Project Tokens And Launchpad, Supporting Generative Artists And Collectors
News Report Technology
Fxhash To Release Project Tokens And Launchpad, Supporting Generative Artists And Collectors
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024
Google Unveils Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model, Now Accessible To Developers
News Report Technology
Google Unveils Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model, Now Accessible To Developers
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024
Sonic Announces Token Airdrop For AVS Delegators On Solayer
News Report Technology
Sonic Announces Token Airdrop For AVS Delegators On Solayer
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024
LINE NEXT To Launch Mini DApps In Q1 2025
News Report Technology
LINE NEXT To Launch Mini DApps In Q1 2025
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.