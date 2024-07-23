Community First: Satoshi Universe’s Recipe for Blockchain Gaming Success

by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O

In Brief Alexey Stelmakh, BD Lead at Satoshi Universe, discussed the company’s strategy for community development, focusing on player feedback and embracing emerging gaming trends like AI integration and virtual reality.

During the interview at the Hack Seasons Conference, Alexey Stelmakh, BD Lead at Satoshi Universe, discussed the company’s comprehensive strategy for community development and engagement within the Satoshi Universe ecosystem. Stelmakh detailed how they’re fostering a vibrant and active community, emphasizing the importance of player feedback and involvement in shaping the gaming experience.

Stelmakh shared his insights on emerging trends in the gaming industry, speculating on how factors such as AI integration, virtual reality, and evolving player preferences might shape the future of blockchain gaming.

His perspective offered valuable insights into how Satoshi Universe is positioning itself to ride the wave of these upcoming trends while maintaining a focus on delivering engaging and enjoyable gaming experiences. Check out Alexey’s innovative insights right in this video:

