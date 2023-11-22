CoinGecko Acquires NFT Data Infrastructure Provider Zash

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

Cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko made its inaugural acquisition by securing NFT data infrastructure provider Zash. CoinGecko intends to integrate Zash‘s NFT data into its platform by the second quarter of 2024.

Zash provides indexed NFT data across 87 marketplaces on various blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Bitcoin Ordinals. As part of the acquisition, the entire Zash team will be joining CoinGecko.

In a statement on X (Twitter), CoinGecko said that the NFT space continues to unlock new opportunities globally. With the Zash acquisition, CoinGecko aims to seamlessly provide users with both fungible and non-fungible token data through a unified and integrated offering.

Zash Provides Comprehensive NFT Data

In three years, Zash has developed a product that boasts the most extensive coverage of NFT data in the market, successfully commercializing it with top-tier clients despite having a streamlined team.

Established in 2021 through Entrepreneur First, a European accelerator supported by industry veterans like Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, and John Collison, co-founder of Stripe, Zash initially ventured into creating a social investing app “verified by real on-chain and broker data.”

However, the startup later shifted its focus to NFT data.

As of February 2023, during a pre-seed funding round, Zash secured an undisclosed amount from investors, including Cogitent Ventures and WWVentures, according to data from Crunchbase.

