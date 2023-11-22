News Report Technology
November 22, 2023

CoinGecko Acquires NFT Data Infrastructure Provider Zash

by
Published: November 22, 2023 at 7:01 am Updated: November 22, 2023 at 7:01 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 22, 2023 at 7:01 am

In Brief

CoinGecko has acquired NFT data provider Zash to integrate NFT data into its platform by the second quarter of 2024.

CoinGecko Acquires NFT Data Infrastructure Provider Zash

Cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko made its inaugural acquisition by securing NFT data infrastructure provider Zash. CoinGecko intends to integrate Zash‘s NFT data into its platform by the second quarter of 2024.

Zash provides indexed NFT data across 87 marketplaces on various blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Bitcoin Ordinals. As part of the acquisition, the entire Zash team will be joining CoinGecko.

In a statement on X (Twitter), CoinGecko said that the NFT space continues to unlock new opportunities globally. With the Zash acquisition, CoinGecko aims to seamlessly provide users with both fungible and non-fungible token data through a unified and integrated offering.

Zash Provides Comprehensive NFT Data

In three years, Zash has developed a product that boasts the most extensive coverage of NFT data in the market, successfully commercializing it with top-tier clients despite having a streamlined team.

Established in 2021 through Entrepreneur First, a European accelerator supported by industry veterans like Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, and John Collison, co-founder of Stripe, Zash initially ventured into creating a social investing app “verified by real on-chain and broker data.”

However, the startup later shifted its focus to NFT data.

As of February 2023, during a pre-seed funding round, Zash secured an undisclosed amount from investors, including Cogitent Ventures and WWVentures, according to data from Crunchbase.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Roblox’s Metaverse Report 2023 Reveals Generation Z’s Digital Self-Expression Trends and Its Impact on Fashion

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023

Akash Network’s Mainnet 8 Upgrade Boosts Visibility for Cloud GPU Operations

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Will Plead Guilty to Money Laundering Charges, Company Braces for $4.3 Billion Penalty

by Victor Dey
November 21, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Adobe Acquires Indian Generative AI Startup Rephrase.ai

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023

MIT and Google Researchers Introduce StableRep, an AI-Model to Bolster Image Production

by Alisa Davidson
November 22, 2023

Suspicious $85 Million Asset Movement on HECO Chain Bridge Sparks Security Breach Concerns

by Nik Asti
November 22, 2023

Capgemini Report Predicts 37% of Software Code Will Soon Be Created with Generative AI Assistance

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Adobe Acquires Indian Generative AI Startup Rephrase.ai
News Report Technology
Adobe Acquires Indian Generative AI Startup Rephrase.ai
by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023
MIT and Google Researchers Introduce StableRep, an AI-Model to Bolster Image Production
News Report Technology
MIT and Google Researchers Introduce StableRep, an AI-Model to Bolster Image Production
by Alisa Davidson
November 22, 2023
Suspicious $85 Million Asset Movement on HECO Chain Bridge Sparks Security Breach Concerns
Markets News Report
Suspicious $85 Million Asset Movement on HECO Chain Bridge Sparks Security Breach Concerns
by Nik Asti
November 22, 2023
Capgemini Report Predicts 37% of Software Code Will Soon Be Created with Generative AI Assistance
News Report Technology
Capgemini Report Predicts 37% of Software Code Will Soon Be Created with Generative AI Assistance
by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.