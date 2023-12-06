Business News Report
Coinbase Ramps Up Perpetual Futures Trading Leverage to 10x for Global Users

by
Published: December 06, 2023
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 06, 2023 at 3:28 am

In Brief

Coinbase International Exchange has increased the leverage for perpetual futures trading to 10x, offering traders enhanced capabilities.

Coinbase International Exchange Boosts Perpetual Futures Trading Leverage to 10x

Coinbase International Exchange announced an increase in leverage for perpetual futures trading, now allowing up to 10x leverage on all listed perpetual futures contracts. The move marks a significant enhancement for traders using Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

This increase in leverage aims to amplify traders’ strategies, providing them with greater flexibility to make the most of market opportunities. Coinbase’s enhancement could attract more traders looking for higher leverage options in their trading activities.

The introduction of 10x leverage on perpetual futures contracts allows traders to maximize their potential gains. However, it also increases the risks associated with trading, as higher leverage can lead to greater losses.

Availability of Coinbase Perpetual Futures

Perpetual futures trading on Coinbase is now available to qualified traders in select non-US jurisdictions. This move aims to underscore Coinbase’s commitment to expanding its services to a global audience while adhering to regional regulatory requirements.

Increased leverage in crypto futures trading can lead to significant market movements, as it enables traders to hold larger positions with less capital. While this can lead to higher returns, it also increases the market’s susceptibility to volatility and rapid price changes.

By offering higher leverage, Coinbase demonstrates its commitment to providing advanced trading tools and options to its users. It aligns with the exchange’s strategy to cater to the evolving needs of the crypto trading community.

Traders should approach high leverage trading with caution, understanding the potential risks and rewards. It is crucial to have a clear strategy and risk management plan in place when engaging in leveraged trading.

The increase in leverage for perpetual futures trading on Coinbase International Exchange represents a significant development in the crypto trading landscape. It provides traders with more tools to navigate the market, but it also emphasizes the need for responsible trading practices in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Nik Asti
Nik Asti

