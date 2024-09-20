Project Amelia: Amazon Launches New Generative AI-Based Selling Assistant

In Brief Amazon introduced Project Amelia, an AI-powered assistant created to help sellers resolve account issues and access sales data effectively.

Technology company Amazon introduced Project Amelia, a new generative AI-powered personal assistant created specifically for sellers. This initiative aims to help users resolve account issues and access sales data effectively.

Project Amelia, developed with Amazon Bedrock, represents a comprehensive AI-based tool that delivers immediate answers, advice, and resources tailored for the needs of sellers. By posing questions, they can receive accurate information and guidance, facilitating smoother business management. Additionally, it adapts to individual businesses over time, offering personalized insights and support and improving the user experience.

The assistant’s features focus on three main areas. First, it enables sellers to pose knowledge-based questions and receive concise, relevant information in response. Second, sellers can easily access sales data and customer traffic insights by asking questions, which provides visibility into key business metrics. Lastly, in the near future, it will offer clear pathways for addressing sophisticated issues by diagnosing problems and, in some instances, taking action on behalf of sellers. This will allow users to seek assistance for tasks or issue resolution with ease.

Currently, the assistant is available in beta for a select group of sellers in the United States, with plans for a gradual rollout to more local users in the coming weeks. Later in 2024, the project will expand to other countries and will begin offering support in languages beyond English.

Project Amelia is the newest generative AI product that Amazon has launched in the past twelve months, seeking to capitalize on the excitement sparked by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In addition to this assistant, the company has released several other AI-driven tools, including an AI-powered shopping assistant named Rufus, a business chatbot called Q, and Bedrock, a generative AI service designed for cloud customers.

In the near future, the company intends to improve its Alexa voice assistant by incorporating generative AI capabilities. Amazon has also made substantial investments in Anthropic, a competitor to OpenAI, marking this as its largest venture investment to date.

