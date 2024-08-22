CodeSignal Introduces Conversation Practice AI-Tool For Developing Soft Skills

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CodeSignal introduced Conversation Practice, an AI-driven tool designed to simulate workplace conversations and offer personalized feedback.

Technical skills assessment platform CodeSignal introduced Conversation Practice, an AI-driven tool designed to simulate workplace conversations and offer personalized feedback.

Leveraging skills data from numerous engineering job descriptions at leading technology companies, the tool aims to assist engineers at different career stages in honing soft skills such as leadership and communication. Users interact with an AI agent in simulated scenarios to practice these skills. After each session, the AI tutor, Cosmo, delivers actionable feedback to help users enhance their abilities.

Whenever a user engages with the voice agent, the audio from their headphones is transmitted from the browser to CodeSignal’s backend. There, it is converted into text using a speech-to-text model. To ensure consistent audio quality and efficient processing, CodeSignal employs adaptive resampling techniques. These techniques reduce variability and ensure that the audio data meets the required sampling rate for the most accurate and effective transcription.

After collecting the user input text, it is processed by a customized large language model (LLM) to generate a response. This response is then converted into audio using a text-to-speech model and sent back to the client for playback.

The conversation practice feature is now accessible within the soft skills learning path on CodeSignal Learn.

90% of executives say skills like communication and leadership are more important than ever, according to a 2024 LinkedIn survey.



We’ve consistently heard the same from our customers.



So, we asked ourselves: Could we create a practice-based, mastery-focused, and personalized… pic.twitter.com/U8fB0r93uo — Tigran Sloyan (@TigranSloyan) August 20, 2024

CodeSignal Launches CodeSignal Learn And AI Bot Cosmo To Assist Users In Mastering New Subjects

It provides skills assessments and AI-driven learning tools designed to help individuals develop the skills necessary for career advancement. Established in 2015, the company has conducted nearly 3 million skills evaluations and is trusted by major organizations such as Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

The company has launched a learning platform known as CodeSignal Learn, designed for individuals seeking to study technical subjects earlier this year. It also introduced an AI-powered bot named Cosmo to assist users with their learning. The platform provides a variety of courses, including programming basics, tutorials on specific languages, data analytics, and machine learning.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson