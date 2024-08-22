en en
Education News Report Technology
August 22, 2024

CodeSignal Introduces Conversation Practice AI-Tool For Developing Soft Skills

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 22, 2024 at 5:15 am Updated: August 22, 2024 at 5:15 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 22, 2024 at 5:15 am

In Brief

CodeSignal introduced Conversation Practice, an AI-driven tool designed to simulate workplace conversations and offer personalized feedback.

CodeSignal Introduces Conversation Practice AI-Tool For Developing Soft Skills

Technical skills assessment platform CodeSignal introduced Conversation Practice, an AI-driven tool designed to simulate workplace conversations and offer personalized feedback. 

Leveraging skills data from numerous engineering job descriptions at leading technology companies, the tool aims to assist engineers at different career stages in honing soft skills such as leadership and communication. Users interact with an AI agent in simulated scenarios to practice these skills. After each session, the AI tutor, Cosmo, delivers actionable feedback to help users enhance their abilities.

Whenever a user engages with the voice agent, the audio from their headphones is transmitted from the browser to CodeSignal’s backend. There, it is converted into text using a speech-to-text model. To ensure consistent audio quality and efficient processing, CodeSignal employs adaptive resampling techniques. These techniques reduce variability and ensure that the audio data meets the required sampling rate for the most accurate and effective transcription.

After collecting the user input text, it is processed by a customized large language model (LLM) to generate a response. This response is then converted into audio using a text-to-speech model and sent back to the client for playback.

The conversation practice feature is now accessible within the soft skills learning path on CodeSignal Learn.

CodeSignal Launches CodeSignal Learn And AI Bot Cosmo To Assist Users In Mastering New Subjects 

It provides skills assessments and AI-driven learning tools designed to help individuals develop the skills necessary for career advancement. Established in 2015, the company has conducted nearly 3 million skills evaluations and is trusted by major organizations such as Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

The company has launched a learning platform known as CodeSignal Learn, designed for individuals seeking to study technical subjects earlier this year. It also introduced an AI-powered bot named Cosmo to assist users with their learning. The platform provides a variety of courses, including programming basics, tutorials on specific languages, data analytics, and machine learning.

Disclaimer

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.