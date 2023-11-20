Coderblock Launches Immersive ‘Builder’ Tool, Unveils Plans for Metaverse Expansion

Miami-based Italian technology company Coderblock has introduced Builder — a new online tool empowering all metaverse landowners to craft scenarios on their NFT virtual land using the catalogue of 3D buildings and props.

With Builder, virtual landowners can design, decorate and personalize their lands using a variety of elements and positioning objects. Users can choose items from a catalogue of over 3D 1000 models, with the additional option to upload custom models.

Furthermore, Coderblock has unveiled a catalogue featuring more than 200 ready-to-use settings, enabling the creation of diverse virtual experiences.

Builder not only facilitates creative process, but also provides access to another noteworthy Coderblock feature—the Land Area. This shared virtual world allows users to explore landowners’ properties and engage with fellow users.

The platform’s revamped Land Area, featuring a graphic and functional HUD restyling, along with increasingly realistic avatars, promises a novel in-game experience. To enhance accessibility, the company will soon launch an iOS and Android-compatible smartphone app, ensuring users can enjoy an even more thrilling virtual experience.

Coderblock’s Future Plans for Metaverse

The company also announced its future plans to integrate an artificial intelligence algorithm into its virtual world. This algorithm will serve to facilitate the construction and customization of lands in metaverse, identify marketing strategies and provide users with suggestions on decisions.

Danilo Costa, founder of Coderblock, envisions the company as a virtual world that seamlessly combines elements from role-playing games, multiplayer online games and metaverse experiences.



“With the launch of the Builder and the new features, we plan to establish an even more significant presence on the market. By making the technology scalable, we are now able to offer also new opportunities for lead generation and match making between users and companies within the 3D internet,” said Coderblock’s Danilo Costa.

Currently, all Coderblock users have access to the Land Area, where they can customize their avatars, visit properties, interact with other users, and participate in events. Avatars also have the option to acquire weapons and update their stats.

All these features have been conveniently stored in a single inventory, along with multiple prizes and rewards.

