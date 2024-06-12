Circle Expands Its Web3 Services To Solana, Empowering Businesses And Developers To Create On-Chain Apps

Organization behind the USDC and EURC stablecoins, Circle, announced the extension of its Web3 services to the Solana (SOL) blockchain.

This advancement allows developers building projects on Solana to integrate secure, frictionless wallets customized for their applications. They can also sponsor transaction fees to enhance user experience. Programmable wallets will empower builders to create enterprise-scale applications on Solana, leveraging flexible REST Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) in any language. Furthermore, Circle’s full-stack platform will facilitate seamless integration of USDC and EURC for payments.

Through the Gas Station feature, developers now have the choice to cover transaction fees for users, streamlining their experience. Moreover, they can effortlessly establish customized policies and delegate to Circle the sourcing and management of native tokens such as SOL.

Additionally, builders now have the option to integrate Programmable Wallets with the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) to create mainstream applications spanning both Solana and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains, extending their reach to new user bases.

CCTP facilitates the secure movement of Circle’s stablecoins across different blockchains, consolidating liquidity and streamlining the user experience.

In a post on social media platform X, Circle highlighted that it enables developers to create their first 100 wallets free of charge, after which a fee applies. To initiate the development process on Solana, individuals are encouraged to access Circle’s console.

Circle Joins Forces With Chainlink To Enhance Usability Of Stablecoins For Enterprise Institutions

Circle supports businesses in using digital currencies and public blockchains across diverse sectors on a global scale. The company is developing USDC and EURC stablecoins, which are renowned for functioning as highly liquid and interoperable money protocols. Utilizing its platform together with APIs, Circle streamlines organizational operations, facilitating international payments, the development of globally accessible Web3 applications, and seamless management of internal treasury functions.

Recently, the firm has collaborated with Chainlink to improve the usability of its stablecoins for enterprise institutions. As part of the partnership, both companies intend to offer developer education on Circle’s Programmable Wallets and Smart Contract Platform, as well as Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP), Data Feeds, and Proof of Reserve. This initiative is aimed at helping builders effectively utilize Circle’s stablecoins to build robust applications.

