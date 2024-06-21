Chromia Adds QuestNet To Its 250,000 CHR Incentivized Testing Program, Rolling Out In Full Force

In Brief Chromia updated its Incentivized Testing Program, adding QuestNet alongside HackNet and ProjectNet, all of which are now fully active.

Layer 1 relational blockchain platform Chromia (CHR) announced an update to its Incentivized Testing Program, incorporating the QuestNet network alongside already operating HackNet and ProjectNet, all of which are now fully active.

CHR token stakers on Ethereum or Binance Chain can claim tCHR and open containers through Chromia’s staking page. After creating a wallet and navigating to the ‘container lease’ tab, users can access the faucet and initiate a container launch. Additionally, stakers are automatically enrolled to participate in the QuestNet dashboard.

Non-stakers can also take part in QuestNet. If a user connects an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) address with ten or more total transactions on Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain, they can create a Chromia account and begin participating in quests.

Chromia Launches Incentivized Testing Program Offering 250,000 CHR In Rewards For Participants

The Incentivized Testing Program comprises three separate activities, each running on a distinct network that operates Chromia’s mainnet release candidate. Participants can earn awards of 250,000 CHR tokens for their involvement.

HackNet, tailored for coders and power users, offers to probe edge cases on a sandbox network and examine Chromia’s code repositories. Participants stand to receive 100,000 CHR tokens for their engagement. HackNet is currently active and will remain open until June 28th.

Furthermore, ProjectNet hosts a Demo Dapp Contest offering a total prize of 50,000 CHR allocated to the three leading submissions. Participants can join before July 26th. Meanwhile, QuestNet is crafted for all individuals, featuring a convenient dashboard that guides interactions with key network capabilities, Chromia Vault, and specific decentralized applications (dApps). Participants can earn 100,000 CHR tokens for interacting with it. QuestNet participation ends on August 30th.

Chromia represents a blockchain platform focused on addressing scalability challenges for dApps. Its network comprises nodes connected in a blockchain, with each node employing its relational database. The CHR token serves as a block reward and is utilized for covering transaction fees.

