China’s Xinchangyuan Sets Metaverse Standard with Multimodal AI-Generated Hyper-Realistic 3D Avatars

China’s Xinchangyuan Leads the Charge in Metaverse Population

China is set to make its mark by populating the Metaverse with its three-dimensional digital citizens. Chinese startup Xinchangyuan is introducing a cutting-edge platform based on multimodal AI for generating highly realistic 3D virtual individuals, both as digital replicas of real people and as avatars of entirely fictional characters.

The technology involves a sophisticated setup of 22 cameras, 16 of which capture body movements while the remaining 6 focus on facial expressions. Data collected through the system is utilized to fine-tune their generative model. The result is 3D avatars that are not only lifelike but are also capable of real-time rendering at a resolution of 1024×1024 and 25 frames per second.

What sets Xinchangyuan apart is its innovative training methodology known as AvatarReX, which leverages NeRF (Neural Radiance Fields) based on video data. This approach enables the avatars to convey rich body language, facial expressions, and, in the upcoming version, even eye movements.



The platform offers extensive control over the avatars’ body, face, and hands. Furthermore, it includes a lip-speech synchronization feature and an emotion generator that can express a wide range of emotions, from anger and sadness to joy and happiness. Moreover, these virtual digital beings can integrate into real-world scenes without defying the laws of physics.

The success of Xinchangyuan, a relatively young Chinese startup backed by angel funding, in shaping engineers into influential figures within the Metaverse seems remarkable.



Qiu Jianming, co-founder and CEO of Xinchangyuan, brings nearly two decades of technology sector experience, holding a Ph.D. in Electronic Engineering from Tsinghua University. He currently serves as the Director of the Virtual Digital Human Research and Development Center at Shenzhen Tsinghua University.

The startup’s team comprises highly skilled engineers with backgrounds from prestigious institutions such as Tsinghua University, Microsoft, Alibaba and other industry leaders.

Creators of the AvatarReX platform assert its swift production cycle, cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, and ease of maintenance. It is anticipated that starting next year, China will undertake a substantial effort to populate the Metaverse with its digital citizens. By the time Elon Musk’s aspirations of reaching Mars come to fruition, the Chinese may have already established a thriving digital society within the Metaverse.

For a visual overview of this innovative technology, you can watch a video demonstration here. For a more in-depth exploration, you can refer to the detailed description provided here.

