November 22, 2023

China’s SAMR Approves Broadcom’s Acquisition of VMware Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

by Victor Dey
In Brief

China’s SAMR approval of Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware signals major shifts in the tech landscape and raises antitrust considerations.

China Approves Broadcom's Acquisition of VMware Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) recently approved Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, a significant development in the tech industry.

However, SAMR paused its probe into the deal from September 25 to November 17, surpassing Broadcom’s desired closing date of October 30.

This delay brought attention to the antitrust concerns surrounding the deal, as VMware leads in virtualization and Broadcom in fibre channel host bus adapters (HBAs). The approval came with a condition that Broadcom ensures interoperability between VMware software and competing hardware, aligning with demands from other global regulators.

Global Antitrust Regulatory Concerns

The acquisition faced global antitrust scrutiny, with similar conditions imposed by regulatory bodies in South Korea, the UK, and the European Union.

The concerns centered around potential market dominance and reduced competition. Broadcom’s promise to maintain VMware’s interoperability with rival hardware is crucial, considering VMware’s success is based on this very principle.

Looking ahead, the focus shifts to Broadcom’s integration strategy and its impact on VMware’s operations and corporate culture. Speculations are rife about job cuts, with some VMware employees in the US already transitioning to Broadcom. Uncertainties persist about the status of employees outside the US.

This transition period is particularly unsettling as it coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday, adding to the anxiety among employees.

Impending Changes at VMware

Competitors like Nutanix and Oxide are capitalizing on these developments, highlighting Broadcom’s history of aggressive asset maximization and potential price hikes. They are positioning themselves as viable alternatives to VMware, especially as customers and employees express concerns over the impending changes.

Broadcom’s bet on VMware’s multi-cloud management capabilities indicates a strategic focus. Its commitment to the channel partners suggests an intent to support a diverse customer base. However, with the tech landscape evolving rapidly, VMware’s position could be challenged by emerging technologies and shifting customer preferences.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in the tech industry, but it also opens up a period of uncertainty and adjustment for VMware, its employees, and its customers. As the industry watches closely, the true impact of this acquisition will become evident. Over time, it will shape the future of virtualization and cloud management.

