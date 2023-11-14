VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Amid its pending acquisition by Broadcom, VMware plans to integrate Symantec’s Enterprise Cloud, signaling a potential shift in its network management and security offerings.

Two weeks after the expected conclusion of Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, the specifics of what’s delaying the deal still remain undisclosed. However, at the recent VMware Explore event in Barcelona, VMware hinted at potential integration with Broadcom’s assets, stirring curiosity about the future of their collaboration.



A key highlight from the event was VMware’s announcement of integrating its software-defined WAN technology with Symantec’s Enterprise Cloud.



Since Broadcom acquired Symantec in 2019, many view the integration as a strategic move within Broadcom’s software business, potentially rebranding under VMware if the acquisition finalizes.

VMware Moves Towards SASE

VMware’s initiative was described as an ‘initial integration,’ aligning with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) concept, as defined by Gartner. SASE represents a range of security technologies delivered as a service across various networks.

Company expects its integration with Symantec to boost SASE adoption, offering advanced data loss prevention and threat mitigation capabilities.

The combined offering from VMware and Symantec will facilitate advanced threat management, including malware detection in encrypted traffic and application of real-time threat intelligence. Despite these advancements, there’s speculation that VMware might phase out some overlapping products, such as the Carbon Black security range, due to their similarities with Symantec’s offerings.

Customers’ Response and Future Speculations

As VMware navigates this transitional phase, a recent survey indicates that 1 in 5 customers are considering moving away from its stack next year. This sentiment reflects the uncertainty surrounding the company’s direction and product lineup in light of the ongoing Broadcom deal.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan, during a brief appearance at VMware Explore, reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing R&D, investing in the ecosystem and improving product usability. However, he did not elaborate on the specifics of the deal’s progress or future product strategies under the potential combined entity.

VMware’s proposed integration with Symantec and its ongoing acquisition by Broadcom are set to reshape the company’s market strategy and product offerings, particularly in security and network management. The tech community eagerly awaits further developments and official announcements regarding the acquisition and its implications for VMware’s future trajectory.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti