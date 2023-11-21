Business News Report
November 21, 2023

Celsius Network Pivots to Bitcoin Mining After Bankruptcy Appeal Approval

by
Published: November 21, 2023 at 3:27 am Updated: November 21, 2023 at 3:27 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 21, 2023 at 3:27 am

In Brief

Cryptocurrency platform Celsius sets course with Bitcoin Mining-Only operations after bankruptcy court approves appeal.

Celsius Network Pivots to Bitcoin Mining After Bankruptcy Appeal Approval

Cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network, is set to undergo a significant transformation. The company, which faced financial challenges leading to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, is transitioning to focus primarily on Bitcoin mining operations.

The transition to a mining-centric operation comes after Celsius received crucial feedback from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on its bankruptcy appeal. Celsius Network will move forward with plans to register shares in a new publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, predominantly owned by Celsius customers.

This new direction differs from the initial proposal to create a company with Fahrenheit, LLC, due to regulatory requirements. Celsius is actively discussing the future management of the new Bitcoin mining company, known as “Mining NewCo.”

The company anticipates lower management fees and increased liquid cryptocurrency distributions for creditor payouts, compared to the previously proposed Fahrenheit NewCo.

CelsiusFuture Plans and Creditor Distributions

In the coming weeks, the company will seek bankruptcy court approval for modifications to its plan to align with the new Mining NewCo transaction.

Despite these changes, the company does not foresee the need to resolicit the plan and still expects to commence creditor distributions by January 2024. Legal counsel, financial advisors and restructuring advisors are actively supporting Celsius through this transition.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Join Microsoft to Lead Advanced AI Research Team, Announces CEO Satya Nadella

by Alisa Davidson
November 20, 2023

OpenAI Board Fires CEO Sam Altman, CTO Mira Murati Appointed Interim Chief

by Victor Dey
November 18, 2023

Israel’s Tech Industry Unfazed Amid Escalating Hamas Conflict, Says Sony Semiconductor Israel

by Victor Dey
November 17, 2023

AWS Unveils PartyRock for Building Generative AI Apps with Amazon Bedrock Integration

by Victor Dey
November 17, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

CoinFund Expands to Hong Kong Citing Favorable Regulatory Environment for Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2023

OnePlus Launches AI Music Studio for Audio and Video Generation

by Kumar Gandharv
November 21, 2023

Biconomy and Rhinestone Partner to Enhance Ethereum Wallet Capabilities

by Nik Asti
November 21, 2023

India’s NeevCloud Unveils Country’s First Indigenous AI SuperCloud

by Kumar Gandharv
November 21, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
CoinFund Expands to Hong Kong Citing Favorable Regulatory Environment for Crypto
News Report Technology
CoinFund Expands to Hong Kong Citing Favorable Regulatory Environment for Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2023
OnePlus Launches AI Music Studio for Audio and Video Generation
News Report Technology
OnePlus Launches AI Music Studio for Audio and Video Generation
by Kumar Gandharv
November 21, 2023
Biconomy and Rhinestone Partner to Enhance Ethereum Wallet Capabilities
Markets News Report
Biconomy and Rhinestone Partner to Enhance Ethereum Wallet Capabilities
by Nik Asti
November 21, 2023
India’s NeevCloud Unveils Country’s First Indigenous AI SuperCloud
News Report Technology
India’s NeevCloud Unveils Country’s First Indigenous AI SuperCloud
by Kumar Gandharv
November 21, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.