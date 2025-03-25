Bybit Launches Lens AI Tool For Smarter And More Efficient Trading

In Brief Bybit has introduced Lens, an AI-driven assistant designed to deliver precise insights across its full range of Spot and Derivatives products.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit introduced Lens, an AI-driven assistant designed to support traders throughout the entire process, from market analysis to trade execution. This tool is engineered to provide precise insights across the full spectrum of Bybit’s Spot and Derivatives products.

Unlike conventional market analysis tools that merely highlight trends, Lens goes further by interpreting market data, refining insights, and offering actionable trade recommendations. It is designed to assist traders regardless of whether they operate on centralized exchanges (CEX) or decentralized exchanges (DEX).

Lens functions as an advanced AI-powered analytical tool that helps traders navigate the complexities of the financial markets by filtering out noise and delivering clear, data-backed insights. Developed on a professional intelligence framework, it provides personalized trading recommendations, in-depth market analysis, and tailored strategies—all integrated into one platform. While many tools focus on identifying trends, Lens aims to bridge the gap between recognizing trends and making well-informed trades with high precision.

Lens Enhances AI-Driven Market Insights With Real-Time Data Aggregation And Tailored Trading Strategies

Currently, Lens aggregates data from more than 1,000 media sources and over 20,000 key opinion leaders (KOLs). The platform provides hourly “Trending Picks” and four curated “Daily Picks,” enhancing its data refinement and segmentation capabilities. By offering precise market dimensions and comprehensive analytics, Lens formulates customized trading strategies for individual assets. For listed tokens, it supports Spot and Futures trading as well as Bybit’s Earn program. For non-listed tokens, Lens directs users to Web3 DEX Pro, ensuring that traders have access to decentralized liquidity solutions and trading opportunities.

Lens is an AI-powered trading assistant within the TradeGPT family, developed by Bybit to enhance market analysis and decision-making for traders. By combining ChatGPT’s natural language processing capabilities with Bybit’s real-time market data, TradeGPT delivers in-depth insights and analysis tailored to individual trading needs. This tool offers automated market summaries, explanations of technical indicators, and personalized responses to user inquiries, providing a seamless experience for both novice and experienced traders.

