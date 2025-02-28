OpenAI Releases GPT-4.5, Its Biggest And Compute-Intensive Chat Model

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OpenAI introduces GPT-4.5, which utilizes enhanced unsupervised learning techniques to improve pattern recognition, contextual understanding, and creative insight generation without explicit reasoning capabilities.

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI introduced a research preview of GPT-4.5, its most advanced conversational AI model to date. This latest iteration represents an important step forward in both pre-training and post-training, leveraging enhanced unsupervised learning techniques to improve pattern recognition, contextual understanding, and creative insight generation—though without explicit reasoning capabilities.

Initial testing suggests that GPT-4.5 provides a more natural and intuitive user experience. With a broader knowledge base, improved alignment with user intent, and enhanced emotional intelligence (“EQ”), it excels in tasks such as writing assistance, programming, and problem-solving. Additionally, OpenAI anticipates a reduction in hallucinations, improving the model’s reliability.

GPT-4.5 exemplifies the impact of scaling unsupervised learning, which enhances the model’s understanding of the world by expanding computational resources, training data, and optimization strategies. Developed using Microsoft Azure AI supercomputers, this approach has resulted in a model with greater knowledge depth and fewer inaccuracies across a wide range of subjects.

In order to advance GPT-4.5’s capabilities, OpenAI implemented innovative, scalable training techniques that enable the development of larger, more powerful models using insights derived from smaller ones. These advancements enhance the model’s ability to interpret nuance, maintain steerability, and engage in more fluid, human-like conversations.

Today we’re releasing a research preview of GPT-4.5—our largest and best model for chat yet.



Rolling out now to all ChatGPT Pro users, followed by Plus and Team users next week, then Enterprise and Edu users the following week. pic.twitter.com/br5win5OEB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 27, 2025

The combination of deep world knowledge and improved interaction makes GPT-4.5 particularly adept at integrating ideas seamlessly into discussions that feel warm, intuitive, and collaborative. It demonstrates a stronger grasp of human intent, recognizing subtle cues and implicit expectations with greater accuracy. Additionally, GPT-4.5 exhibits enhanced aesthetic intuition and creativity, making it particularly useful for writing and design-related tasks.

A notable distinction of GPT-4.5 is its immediate response style, as opposed to deliberative reasoning models such as OpenAI o1. Compared to OpenAI o1 and OpenAI o3-mini, GPT-4.5 is a more general-purpose model with inherently greater intelligence. As AI models like GPT-4.5 continue to advance through pre-training, they will serve as even stronger foundations for reasoning-based systems and tool-using AI agents.

Moreover, every improvement in model capability presents an opportunity to enhance safety measures. GPT-4.5 has been trained using refined supervision techniques that build upon traditional methods, such as supervised fine-tuning (SFT) and reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), similar to the techniques used for GPT-4o.

How To Use GPT-4.5 In ChatGPT And The API?

Starting today, ChatGPT Pro users can select GPT-4.5 from the model picker across web, mobile, and desktop platforms. OpenAI plans to expand access next week to Plus and Team users, followed by Enterprise and Education users the week after.

GPT-4.5 includes access to real-time information via search, supports file and image uploads, and offers a canvas feature for working on writing and code. However, it currently does not include multimodal functionalities such as Voice Mode, video processing, or screen sharing within ChatGPT. OpenAI aims to streamline the user experience in the future, ensuring the AI adapts seamlessly to individual needs.

For developers, GPT-4.5 is available in preview through the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API across all paid usage tiers. The model supports advanced capabilities such as function calling, Structured Outputs, streaming, and system messages, along with vision processing through image inputs.

Early testing suggests that GPT-4.5 is particularly well-suited for applications that require higher emotional intelligence and creativity, such as writing assistance, communication, learning, coaching, and brainstorming. Additionally, it demonstrates strong performance in agentic planning and execution, making it effective for multi-step coding workflows and complex task automation.

Due to its size and high computational demands, GPT-4.5 is more resource-intensive and costly than GPT-4o. As a result, OpenAI is evaluating whether to continue offering it through the API in the long term, balancing current capabilities with the development of future models.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson