Building Bridges in Blockchain: Consensys Expands Builder Nights Series with Key Partners and Global Reach

Consensys, a leading blockchain and Web3 software company, is changing how the Web3 community interacts with its Builder Nights series. These events, held worldwide, bring together top minds in blockchain and cryptocurrency to promote collaboration and innovation.

The Start and Growth of Builder Nights

Since its inception two years ago, Builder Nights has grown to become one of the biggest Web3 gatherings. These events, which are hosted by Francesco Andreoli, Developer Relations Lead at Consensys, attract Web3 fans, developers, and business executives. With up to 300 builders at every event, Consensys’ “Builder Nights” embody the Web3 spirit and highlight builders and their important contributions to the Web3 story.

Keynote speakers at these gatherings have included Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys, Dan Finlay, the co-founder of MetaMask, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum and Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands. This outstanding expert list demonstrates the event’s value in the blockchain community.

Global Expansion: From Tokyo to Seoul

Builder Nights is making notable advancements by extending its reach into crucial technology centers throughout Asia. The next conferences will be held in Tokyo and Seoul. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

The date of the Tokyo event is August 24, 2024. Connections with international peers at the conference will promote cooperation and innovation within the Japanese blockchain community.

September 3, 2024, is the planned date of the Seoul event. It seeks to foster closer linkages between the blockchain communities in the East and the West so that concepts and knowledge may be shared.

Event Structure and Participation

Builder Nights typically run from 5 PM to 9 PM local time and include:

Registration and Welcome

The event begins with an opportunity for attendees to register and receive a warm welcome. The organizers will help participants get settled, receive any necessary materials, and get acquainted with the event layout and schedule.

Networking

Following registration, the event kicks off with introductions and a networking session. You’ll be able to meet other attendees, establish connections, and exchange ideas right from the start of the evening.

Panel Discussions

Builder Nights features panel discussions on a range of pertinent topics. This evening, discussions will cover subjects such as Autonomous Validation Systems (AVSs) and the concept of restaking.

All the events are free, but registration is required. To guarantee a targeted group of attendees, different ticket options are offered for investors, builders, and VIPs (by invitation only).

Key Partners Driving Innovation

MetaMask, a leading self-custody Web3 platform

The primary interface for managing digital assets, interacting with decentralized applications, and accessing various Web3 services.

Linea is another key partner in the Builder Nights series. It offers advanced zkEVM roll-up technology to scale Ethereum dApps efficiently.

Centrum is a notable partner in the Builder Nights series, focusing on developing innovative blockchain solutions. Their involvement brings valuable insights into the practical applications of blockchain, promoting its integration into different sectors.

ZKLink specializes in bridging different blockchain ecosystems through its unique cross-chain protocol, enabling secure and efficient interoperability between various blockchains.

Ticker Capital provides essential financial support and strategic investments in the blockchain space. It invests in promising startups and projects that have the potential to drive advancements in the industry.

AiGO is an AI and blockchain integration partner that aims to enhance the functionality, security, and efficiency of blockchain applications.

Impact on the Web3 Ecosystem

Builder Nights facilitates cross-continental talks that help close gaps in the Web3 area, both technologically and geographically.

These gatherings inspire fresh concepts, alliances, and initiatives that might result in important blockchain technology breakthroughs. The aim is to create a network among Web3 lovers that encourages partnerships and long-term connections.

Consensys is dedicated to the Builder Nights series in a way that extends beyond specific events. It also demonstrates a long-term approach to community participation by providing a dedicated Telegram contact for anyone interested in future events.

Consensys’ Builder Nights are fostering the development of a thriving ecosystem. These gatherings of developers, financiers, and other interested parties influence the direction of blockchain and its future uses.

Future Builder Nights Events All Around the Globe in Q3/Q4 of 2024

Token2049 Singapore, September 15-23

Token2049, which is set for September 15–23 in Singapore, will bring together important figures from the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. The conference will showcase developments in NFTs, blockchain games, and decentralized finance.

EthKL 2024, October 4-6

From October 4–6, EthKL 2024 will provide a forum for blockchain experts to talk about the most recent advancements and difficulties facing the sector. There will be plenty of networking opportunities, engaging workshops, and knowledgeable speakers at the event.

Builder Nights Austin, October

In October, Builder Nights will head to Austin to host an event full of insights and networking opportunities.

SmartCon, Hong Kong, October 30-31

SmarCon in Hong Kong, which runs from October 30 to October 31, will offer a lively forum for talking about decentralized apps and smart contracts. Developers and industry professionals will get together for the event to exchange ideas and promote creativity in the Web3 sector.

DevCon Bangkok, November 2024

Developers and blockchain enthusiasts will gather in large numbers at DevCon Bangkok in November 2024. The event will offer an in-depth look at the technical elements of Web3 and include seminars, technical talks, and discussions on the most recent developments in blockchain technology.

2024 EthVietnam, TBD

Another major event in the Builder Nights series will be EthVietnam 2024. It will center on how blockchain is developing in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Organizing and Co-Hosting Opportunities

Consensys invites the community to recommend locations or indicate interest in co-organizing events. The objective of this endeavor is to promote regional involvement and broaden the scope of the Builder Nights event series for a diverse and inclusive involvement worldwide.

