BNB Chain Prepares For ‘Red Envelope Carnival’ Launch With $300K And Partner Token Rewards

In Brief BNB Chain to launch the “Red Envelope Carnival” starting January 27th, a month-long campaign offering $300,000 and partner tokens in rewards.

Blockchain platform for Web3 decentralized applications (dApps), BNB Chain announced the launch of the “Red Envelope Carnival,” a month-long campaign offering $300,000 along with partner token rewards. Inspired by the traditional Chinese custom of exchanging red envelopes during festive occasions, the campaign encourages community engagement and rewards participation.

The Red Envelope Carnival will run from January 27th to February 17th. Users can participate by connecting their wallets to the campaign page and completing the assigned tasks. Points and tasks will reset weekly, providing ongoing opportunities for participation and rewards.

Users can earn points by completing a variety of tasks designed by partner projects. Each week, 5-6 new projects will introduce unique tasks, each worth 100 points. The more tasks users complete, the higher their point score and the greater their chances of receiving larger token rewards.

Earning Points: Partner Task, Limited-Time Task, And Official Task

A special “Limited Time Task” will be featured for two days each week within the “Partner Task Zone.” Completing this task awards double points–200 points–and grants eligibility for extra rewards from the featured project.

BNB Chain has also prepared official tasks for all participants. Each task is worth 100 points. Users will be encouraged to join the BNB Chain Community Telegram Group, subscribing to Telegram announcements, allowed only once during the campaign period. Meanwhile, tasks such as sharing campaign information on social media platforms like X and Telegram story or to Telegram contact will be allowed once each week. Users can also earn 10 points for checking in to the campaign page daily. A consecutive check-in streak of three days will earn a bonus of 15 points.

Points can be earned by completing tasks during the first seven days of each week. Earned points can be used to redeem a red envelope. Each week features a grand prize of $1000 worth of tokens. The higher a user’s point score during the week, the greater their chances of receiving higher-value tokens. The Red Envelopes could be redeemed on February 4th at 12:00 PM UTC, February 11th at 12:00 PM UTC, and February 18th at 12:00 PM UTC.

The supporting ecosystem partners of this BNB Chain Red Envelope Carnival include Matrixdock, Avalon Labs, World of Dypians, Pell Network, Brickken, KiloEx, AITECH, ZkMe, Lorenzo, Magpie, Magic Square, Bedrock, UniversalX, SecondLive, Polyhedra, Alaya AI, and VINU. UXUY also provides technical support for this event.

