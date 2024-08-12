BNB Chain Launches 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Award Selection

In Brief BNB Chain initiated 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Award Selection to reward projects that contributed to the growth of its ecosystem.

Blockchain ecosystem for Web3, BNB Chain initiated its 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Award Selection. This initiative is aimed at determining and rewarding projects that have contributed to the development of the BNB Chain ecosystem.

According to the announcement, projects will be selected via a transparent voting procedure conducted by the BNB Chain community. This approach will enable users to take part in identifying and incentivizing impactful and innovative contributions.

The awards are split into various categories, each emphasizing distinction in various areas. These classifications encompass Innovation Excellence, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Gaming, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse, Infrastructure, as well as Rising Star.

The DeFi category will honor projects leading innovation in decentralized finance by crafting new financial solutions. The Gaming category will emphasize the initiatives that are advancing interactive entertainment, gaming, and digital ownership. Meanwhile, the Infrastructure category will showcase contributions to the foundational elements and infrastructure of the blockchain’s ecosystem. The Rising Star will reward emerging projects that notably influenced the BNB Chain ecosystem, focusing on promising newcomers launched in 2024.

BNB Chain 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Awards: Nomination And Voting Timelines

In order to take part, projects are required to register by completing a form on the BNB blog and sharing a brief video explaining why they should be awarded. They need to share this video on social media adding the hashtag #BNBChainCatalyst. The nomination has already commenced and will end on August 25th.

So, projects will be selected from August 26th to August 29th, with the shortlisted ones being unveiled on August 30th. The voting phase will occur from September 2nd to September 9th. Winners will be revealed on September 10th. In each section, the top two projects with the highest vote counts will be declared winners.

vBNB Chain will provide additional details about its Anniversary and the awards program in the near future. The voting page is scheduled to launch on DappBay on August 30th.

