Business News Report Technology
April 04, 2025

Bitwise Introduces Option Income ETF Suite Targeting Covered Calls On MSTR, COIN, And MARA

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 04, 2025 at 5:39 am Updated: April 04, 2025 at 5:39 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: April 04, 2025 at 5:39 am

In Brief

IMST, ICOI, and IMRA aim to generate monthly income and maximize upside exposure to underlying stocks through daily active management and nimble, market-based adjustments.

Bitwise Launches Active Option Income Strategy ETFs Focused On MSTR, COIN, And MARA To Help Investors Navigate Crypto Volatility

Cryptocurrency asset manager Bitwise introduced three new actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (IMRA), the Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (ICOI), and the Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (IMST). 

The newly launched funds are structured to provide monthly income distributions while maintaining a degree of participation in the price movements of the associated stocks—namely MicroStrategy, Coinbase, and Marathon Digital Holdings. These strategies are actively managed on a daily basis by Jeff Park, Bitwise’s Head of Alpha Strategies, along with a team of three portfolio managers who focus exclusively on the dynamic developments within the cryptocurrency sector.

At the core of each fund is a covered call strategy, meaning the ETFs hold shares of the respective companies and simultaneously sell call options on those shares. This approach allows for income generation through option premiums while potentially capping upside gains. 

Each of the three funds comes with a net expense ratio of 0.98%. However, ICOI and IMST also carry a gross expense ratio of 0.99%, though Bitwise has implemented a temporary fee waiver that will reduce this to the net level until March 25, 2027.

Bitwise’s ETF Strategy: Active Option Income Approach For Crypto-Linked Equity Exposure

Option income strategies typically involve maintaining a long position in a stock while simultaneously selling out-of-the-money call options on that same stock. The income is generated from the premiums collected by selling these options, which can then be distributed to investors on a monthly basis. 

However, implementing this strategy effectively requires more than simply selling options at regular intervals. Portfolio managers must closely monitor a range of market factors—such as sector-specific news, capital inflows, regulatory updates, option pricing trends, and overall market sentiment—to ensure that each decision is informed and aligned with broader market dynamics. 

Success in this space depends heavily on active, daily management by professionals with deep expertise in both the equity and cryptocurrency markets. Bitwise aims to offer this level of specialized oversight through its IMST, ICOI, and IMRA funds. These ETFs are intended for investors seeking thoughtful exposure to prominent crypto-related firms, alongside the potential benefit of monthly income through options strategies. 

It’s important to note that investing in any of these funds does not equate to direct ownership of the underlying equities. The funds do not hold actual shares of COIN, MARA, or MSTR, and as such, investors in these ETFs are not entitled to dividends or shareholder rights associated with those individual companies. 

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

