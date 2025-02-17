Strategy’s Michael Saylor Publishes ’21 Rules For Bitcoin,’ Highlighting Its Unique Value

In Brief Michael Saylor’s rules for Bitcoin emphasize its transformative power, the importance of continuous learning, and the value of embracing Bitcoin over traditional financial systems.

Co-founder of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Michael Saylor, shared the “21 Rules of ₿itcoin” in a post on the social media platform X.

According to the post, the “rules” include ideas such as: those who understand Bitcoin buy it, while those who don’t, criticize it. He also mentions that everyone is initially against Bitcoin before they are for it. Michael Saylor emphasizes the idea that learning about Bitcoin is a continuous process and that Bitcoin is powered by chaos. He also states that Bitcoin is the only game in the casino where everyone has the potential to win and that Bitcoin is the only asset you can truly own.

In terms of investment, Michael Saylor shares his experience: everyone gets Bitcoin at the price they deserve, and it should only be bought with money one can afford to lose. He compares Bitcoin to “tickets to escape the matrix,” implying its power to free individuals from traditional financial systems. He also mentions that insight into Bitcoin is reserved for those with a genuine need to understand it and that all existing models will be dismantled by it.

Regarding Bitcoin’s dominance and Michael Saylor’s own firm beliefs, he suggests that the cure to economic ills is the “orange pill,” a reference to Bitcoin’s impact. He stresses the importance of supporting Bitcoin over fiat currencies, with phrases like “Bitcoin is for everyone” and “Learn to think in Bitcoin.” He also shares that Bitcoin changes people, rather than the other way around, and that “laser eyes,” a symbol of unwavering commitment to Bitcoin, protect against misleading narratives. Michael Saylor concludes with a message of respect for Bitcoin and advises against selling it, emphasizing the importance of spreading Bitcoin with love.

Strategy Acquires $20B In Bitcoin, Unveils $42B ‘21/21 Plan’ For BTC Purchases

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, rebranded earlier this month with a new logo featuring a stylized “₿” symbol and orange hues. The company has purchased approximately $20 billion worth of Bitcoin in recent months, temporarily pausing its 12-week buying streak following its earnings release last week.

Between February 3rd and February 9th, the firm acquired 7,633 Bitcoin at a price of $97,255 per BTC, as disclosed in a Form 8-K filing on February 10th, as the latest purchase. Since its first Bitcoin purchase in August 2020, Strategy has accumulated a total of 478,740 BTC, with an average acquisition price of $65,033 per BTC.

Through its newly launched “21/21 plan,” Strategy aims to raise up to $21 billion in equity and $21 billion in fixed-income securities over the next three years by issuing and selling shares of its Class A common stock, with the goal of acquiring even more Bitcoin.

