Coinbase Acquires Iron Fish Team To Drive Privacy Advancements On Base

In Brief Coinbase has acquired the Iron Fish team to support Base network development, while the Iron Fish blockchain and token will remain independent, managed by the Iron Fish Foundation.

Technology company behind the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has announced the acquisition of the Iron Fish development team, a privacy-focused proof-of-work cryptocurrency project, to support the development of its Layer 2 network, Base.

Led by Elena Nadolinski and Jason Spafford, the Iron Fish team has extensive experience in creating privacy-preserving tools and technologies that are both safe and compliant. This team will establish a new privacy-focused division within Base and accelerate its privacy strategy by developing privacy-enhancing features for the platform.

With the addition of the Iron Fish team, Coinbase is making a long-term investment in privacy as an essential aspect of the on-chain economy. This development will benefit builders by enabling them to leverage Base’s enhanced scalability and privacy capabilities to create the next generation of secure, private, and compliant on-chain applications. For the industry, Coinbase aims to set a new benchmark for privacy by integrating reliable privacy guarantees into Base, pushing for a secure, transparent, and usable on-chain future. For users, the integration of privacy tools will simplify the process of safeguarding sensitive information, allowing transactions to remain fast and affordable, while giving people more control over their activities on-chain.

Notably, the Iron Fish blockchain and its native token will continue to operate independently, separate from Coinbase or Base, and will be managed by the Iron Fish Foundation.

Coinbase Bolsters Base Development With Expert Protocol Team

Base is developed by Coinbase and aimed at offering a secure, cost-effective, and developer-friendly environment for building on-chain applications. Built using the OP Stack in partnership with Optimism, Base is supported by Coinbase’s vast expertise in cryptocurrency product development. The network is designed to gradually decentralize over time, and there are currently no plans to introduce a new native token for the network.

Coinbase emphasized that the Iron Fish team is one of the most sophisticated in the space, and by integrating them into Base, the company is adding top-tier protocol expertise. The firm is reinforcing its commitment to making privacy a fundamental component of its mission to bring the world on-chain.

Recently, Coinbase has acquired Spindl, an on-chain ads and attribution platform, which will now operate under Base. The platform will continue to serve its existing customers without any disruptions.

