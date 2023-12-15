Bitrue Launches Auto Invest Tool to Ease Digital Asset Management

Bitrue today launched its auto investment feature that enables users to execute automated purchases of digital assets.

Centralized exchange platform Bitrue today unveiled its automated investment feature, aimed at streamlining users’ digital asset management experience.

The newly integrated service will enable users to execute automated purchases of digital assets at fixed quantities, providing a strategic approach to lowering average investment costs and mitigating exposure to market volatility.

Available across 18 different digital assets, including the top 30 altcoins by market capitalization, as well as native tokens of Layer 1s and 2s, Bitrue plans to expand the offering to encompass a broader range of investment options in the near future.

Prior to its official launch, Bitrue said the feature underwent an exhaustive 180-day back-testing process, showcasing a rate of return of 118%.

“Our 180-day back-testing period employed a sophisticated blend of quantitative analysis and machine learning algorithms. We simulated various market scenarios, including bull and bear cycles, to optimize investment timing and asset allocation,” a Bitrue spokesperson told Metaverse Post.

Easing Crypto Investments Through Automation

Bitrue said that users opting for auto-investing can also benefit from additional flexible interests through Power Piggy when holding Auto-Invest orders.

If the purchased currency within the Auto-Invest plan aligns with a flexible interest product in Power Piggy, the system seamlessly directs the acquired currency to Power Piggy, allowing users to promptly commence earning flexible interests and automating their investment returns.

“The integration with Power Piggy adds a crucial layer of flexibility and earning potential. Auto-invested currencies automatically flow into Power Piggy, where they generate flexible interest based on market conditions. This allows users to earn passive income while their investments continue to grow. Think of it as a compounding effect on your wealth creation,” Bitrue told Metaverse Post.

The company is actively exploring the introduction of advanced auto-investment features, enabling users to establish diversified investment portfolios, streamline asset allocation and enhance risk resistance through automation.

The platform already offers valuable data and information on historically well-performing investment portfolios, simplifying the investment analysis process for users.

“Seasoned traders can use Auto-Invest for strategic portfolio management, employing dollar-cost averaging to mitigate volatility and capitalize on market dips. Newcomers, on the other hand, can utilize pre-built investment strategies curated by Bitrue, gaining exposure to the crypto market without needing in-depth knowledge,” the company explained.

Looking ahead, Bitrue aims to augment the feature by introducing additional cryptocurrencies and expanding investment portfolio strategy options throughout 2024. The platform’s goal is to empower every user with financial investment tools, safeguarding their investments to the greatest extent possible.

“We’re actively evaluating the addition of new, promising cryptocurrencies to the Auto-Invest platform. Our focus is on identifying assets with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential, ensuring users can build diversified portfolios that capture the full spectrum of the crypto market,” Bitrue added.

To embark on the Auto-Invest journey, both registered and new users can visit Bitrue’s website and follow the straightforward steps outlined on the dedicated Auto-Invest landing page.

