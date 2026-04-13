Bitget Unlocks Pre-IPO Access For VIPs

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced its UEX VIP Airdrop Season, a new tier of benefits designed to give VIP clients early and preferential access to high-demand pre-IPO opportunities following the launch of IPO Prime.

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced its UEX VIP Airdrop Season, a new tier of benefits designed to give VIP clients early and preferential access to high-demand pre-IPO opportunities following the launch of IPO Prime.

VIP users will receive priority exposure to preSPAX, the first asset listed under IPO Prime, designed to reflect the economic performance of SpaceX following its potential public listing. The program introduces two exclusive rounds of airdrops for VIP participants ahead of public subscription, allowing early positioning in one of the most closely watched private companies globally.

The promotion runs from April 13 to April 19, 2026, and is structured in two phases. The first phase, reserved for existing VIP users, features a dedicated airdrop pool of 760 preSPAX tokens. Eligible users can register within the initial window, with allocations distributed based on VIP tier across futures, spot, and asset categories. Airdrops for this phase are scheduled for April 16.

The second phase extends access to new participants through the VIP Fast Track program. Users who upgrade to VIP status during the campaign period will gain access to an additional 190 preSPAX token pool, with distribution taking place on April 20. Allocation is determined by VIP level at the close of the promotion, creating a direct link between user tier and access to the asset.

In total, the two phases represent a distribution of up to 950 preSPAX tokens, with combined value reaching approximately 500,000 USDT. In addition to early airdrop access, VIP users will receive enhanced subscription quotas once public participation opens.

“Access has always defined who participates in early-stage growth,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “What is changing is how that access is being distributed. VIP users are no longer just receiving benefits within the platform, they are gaining earlier entry into opportunities that were traditionally out of reach.”

The launch reflects a broader shift in how access to high-growth assets is being structured. Opportunities linked to pre-IPO companies have traditionally been limited to institutional investors and closed networks. Through IPO Prime and the VIP Airdrop Season, Bitget is introducing a tier-based framework that expands participation while maintaining structured allocation.

Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, the VIP Airdrop Season represents an extension of how value is distributed across the ecosystem. By integrating pre-IPO exposure, tiered allocation, and continuous liquidity into a single environment, Bitget is redefining how high-value opportunities are accessed, moving beyond traditional boundaries between institutional and retail participation.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

