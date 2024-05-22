Markets News Report Technology
May 22, 2024

Bitget Lists zkSync’s ZKSYNC Token On Its Pre-Market Trading Platform

Published: May 22, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 22, 2024 at 5:38 am

In Brief

Bitget will list zkSync’s ZKSYNC token on its pre-market trading platform, which will be available starting at 09:00 UTC today.

Bitget To List zkSync's ZKSYNC Token On Its Pre-Market Trading Platform

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget revealed its intention to list zkSync‘s forthcoming token ZKSYNC on its pre-market trading platform, which will become available for trading at 09:00 UTC starting today.

Bitget’s pre-market trade serves as an OTC trading platform for newly launched tokens before they are officially listed. It enables peer-to-peer trading between buyers and sellers, ensuring transactions occur at favorable prices and with liquidity and that the delivery of assets is completed at a time agreed upon by both parties.

As part of the process, funds necessary for the current order between buyer and seller will be temporarily held as a transaction guarantee. Upon completion of delivery, the equivalent quantity of tokens will be transferred to the buyer’s spot account, while the buyer’s frozen funds will be transferred to the seller’s spot account after the transaction fee is deducted.

Buyers have the option to utilize USDT from their spot accounts to pay for the trades. Through the Place Order feature, users can specify the desired quantity of coins they wish to purchase at their chosen price, thereby creating a maker order in the order market. Bitget will subsequently secure the funds for the purchase and manage any associated fees.

ZkSync Hints At Upcoming ZKSYNC Launch And Airdrop 

zkSync is a Layer 2 protocol crafted by Matter Labs, aimed at enhancing Ethereum’s scalability through zero-knowledge technologies. Its objective extends beyond simply boosting Ethereum’s transaction throughput as it strives to uphold the core values of the Ethereum network, including freedom, self-sovereignty, and decentralization while operating at scale.

Matter Labs, the developer behind zkSync, received support from prominent investors, encompassing Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Dragonfly Capital, Blockchain Capital, among others. The project has secured a total of $258 million in funding and has established a $200 million ecosystem fund.

Recently, ZkSync hinted at the forthcoming ZKSYNC launch and airdrop by the end of June, announcing plans to introduce an upgrade aimed at expediting the decentralization of its protocol in a recent post on social media platform X.

“The upcoming release of v24 is the final planned protocol upgrade needed before handing over network governance to the community,” said ZkSync in the post. “The remaining missing pieces are expected to be in place by the end of June,” the project added.

