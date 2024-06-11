Bitget Launches IO Token From Io.net On PoolX Stake-to-Mine Platform, Enabling Users To Stake For Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto exchange Bitget introduced io.net on its platform and plans to list IO token in the Innovation, DePIN, AI, and Solana Ecosystem Zones.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the introduction of the decentralized AI computing and cloud platform io.net (IO) and plans to list the IO token in the Innovation, DePin, AI, and Solana Ecosystem Zones.

The deposit channel is presently accessible, with the trading channel set to open at 12:00 (UTC) on June 11th. Withdrawals will become available starting at 12:00 (UTC) on June 12th.

Additionally, Bitget will introduce io.net on its stake-to-mine platform PoolX tomorrow, offering participants the opportunity to stake IO tokens to earn rewards. The total staking pool for IO tokens amounts to $100,000 worth of IO, with a maximum limit of $300,000 IO for staking. The mining period is scheduled to start at 8:00 UTC on June 12th and will continue until 8:00 UTC on June 22nd.

Io.net: Pioneering Computing As Currency On Blockchain Infrastructure

The ecosystem of io.net revolves around the notion of computing as a currency, providing a variety of tools and services for developing, training, and deploying machine learning models, all on a blockchain infrastructure supported by Aptos and Solana. The IO token functions as the standard currency for computing, serving as both a resource and an asset within a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services.

There is a fixed maximum supply of 800 million IO tokens, with 500 million distributed during the launch phase and the remaining 300 million tokens to be generated and allocated to suppliers and their stakers as rewards. This distribution takes place on an hourly basis.

Based on IO token allocation, io.net assigns 50% of the total token supply to the community, with 16% distributed for the research and development of the ecosystem, 12.5% earmarked for early backers during the Seed phase, 11.3% designated for the initial core contributors, and 10.2% allocated to early backers at the Series A stage. Following the distribution of all rewards, the community’s share is expected to increase to approximately 50%.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson