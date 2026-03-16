Bitfinex: Macro Pressures And Regulatory Developments Shape Crypto Market Outlook, Bitcoin Poised For Potential Breakout

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin has regained the $70,000 level with rising institutional demand and improved market structure, positioning it for a potential breakout amid macroeconomic and regulatory pressures.

Bitfinex has released its year-end cryptocurrency market report, highlighting that Bitcoin is approaching the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 18th with renewed momentum, having firmly reclaimed the $70,000 level.

While the cryptocurrency has yet to decisively break above local range highs, the market’s underlying structure shows meaningful improvement. Recent ETF inflows and sustained spot demand indicate active accumulation by institutional investors, shifting the narrative from liquidation-driven volatility toward a more constructive absorption phase.

Bitfinex notes that Absorption-to-Emissions Ratio (AER) has risen sharply, now showing that institutional demand is absorbing nearly five times the daily miner supply. Combined with neutral funding rates and gradually rebuilding open interest, these indicators suggest the market is structurally healthier than earlier in the year. Short liquidations clustered near $72,500, at one point totaling $2.4 billion, suggest that a sustained break above resistance could trigger momentum expansion. For the moment, Bitcoin remains below range highs, but the balance of flows and positioning points to a market quietly preparing for its next directional move.

Macroeconomic Pressures And Inflation Risks Impact Crypto Markets

US macroeconomic data indicates that inflationary pressures were already building before the recent geopolitical shock in energy markets. February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a 0.3% month-on-month increase and 2.4% year-on-year, with the core reading reaching 2.5%. The Federal Reserve’s preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index also showed persistent inflation, with core PCE rising 0.4% month-on-month and 3.1% annually. This data predates the escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent surge in oil prices, suggesting that inflation may intensify as higher energy costs affect transportation, manufacturing, and consumer goods in the coming months.

Energy markets are already reacting to these developments. In response to rising oil prices and potential supply disruptions, the International Energy Agency announced a coordinated release of strategic reserves among member nations. Historically, such measures provide only temporary relief relative to global demand. Meanwhile, the US housing market shows mixed signals as it adjusts to current interest rates. New housing starts increased in January, primarily driven by multi-family construction, while building permits, an indicator of future supply, declined. Mortgage rates have slightly eased to around 6.58%, supporting resale demand, yet high prices and limited inventory continue to constrain affordability.

These macroeconomic trends remain influential across financial markets, including digital assets, as investor behavior is shaped by monetary policy expectations, inflation trends, and geopolitical risks. Veteran macro investor Stanley Druckenmiller recently noted that stablecoins and blockchain-based infrastructure could reshape global payments. In his view, stablecoins may eventually power a significant portion of international payment systems, offering faster settlement, lower costs, and more efficient financial rails than traditional banking networks. While Druckenmiller remains skeptical about cryptocurrencies as a store of value, he acknowledged that network effects and adoption have sustained their role in financial markets.

Regulatory developments are also evolving alongside these technological changes. A US Treasury report recognized that crypto mixers may serve legitimate privacy purposes, even as regulators continue to mitigate potential misuse in illicit finance. Simultaneously, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) signaled intentions to strengthen coordination on digital asset oversight to reduce regulatory fragmentation and provide clearer guidance for the growing crypto industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

