Bitcoin Reclaims Momentum, But Range Still Holds — Weekly Analysis

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Bitcoin spent most of the past several weeks behaving like a tired market stuck in neutral, but last week finally showed signs of life.

Source: TradingView

On the chart, BTC pushed out of its recent sleepy rhythm and climbed toward the upper end of the range, briefly peaking just below $74,000 before easing back toward the low $71,000 area. That matters because the move was not just another random intraday squeeze inside a dead structure. It showed that buyers are still willing to step in on strength and test higher levels, even if they are not yet strong enough to force a clean breakout. In other words, Bitcoin is no longer completely trapped in ranging limbo, but it is also not yet in full trend mode.

The 2-hour structure reflects that shift well. Price spent the early part of the week grinding upward in a fairly orderly fashion, then accelerated into the local high before running into supply and retracing. Since then, BTC has settled into a tighter consolidation around $71,000. That kind of price action usually reads as constructive rather than outright bearish. The market gave back part of the rally, but it did not unwind the entire move. For now, that leaves Bitcoin looking firmer than it did a week ago, though still vulnerable to headline-driven volatility.

Weekly crypto ETP flows (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

The biggest driver behind the upside push was renewed institutional demand. Crypto ETPs reportedly pulled in $1.1 billion last week, marking the strongest inflows since January, with Bitcoin products and US spot ETFs leading the move. That kind of flow does not guarantee immediate continuation, but it does help explain why BTC was able to reclaim momentum and challenge the top of its recent range. When large capital starts leaning risk-on again, Bitcoin usually feels it first.

12-month CPI percentage changes, broken down by category. Source: BLS

Cooling inflation data also helped improve the backdrop. Softer US CPI gave markets at least some room to revive hopes that macro conditions may become less restrictive later in the year. Even though an immediate rate cut still looks unlikely, the inflation print gave bulls a reason to press risk assets higher. That added fuel to Bitcoin’s push toward $73,000 and briefly strengthened the idea that a larger recovery leg may be forming.

CFDs on WTI crude oil one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

At the same time, the rally never had a fully stable macro foundation. Geopolitical stress quickly reasserted itself as tensions tied to Iran and the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil sharply higher and reintroduced broader market anxiety. That helps explain why Bitcoin could not simply convert the week’s strength into a clean continuation breakout. BTC may be maturing as a macro asset, but that also means it is increasingly exposed to the same shocks hitting commodities, rates, and broader risk markets.

That is why the current recovery still looks fragile. Bitcoin has improved technically, but it is doing so in an environment where every bullish impulse is competing with heavy external risk. The market is showing moderate strength, not conviction. Buyers have done enough to wake BTC up from its range-bound drift, but not enough yet to prove that this is the start of a sustained expansion rather than another failed attempt near resistance.

For now, the key takeaway is simple: Bitcoin looks better than it did last week. The market pushed higher, tested just below $74,000, and is still holding onto most of that advance instead of collapsing back into the lower part of the range. That keeps the short-term tone constructive. But until bulls reclaim and hold the upper range with authority, this remains more of a promising recovery than a confirmed breakout.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

