Bitcoin-Based Inscription MOBTC Announced Its Launch, Aiming To Bolster SRC-20 Inscription Ecosystem

Game inscription within the Bitcoin ecosystem, MOBTC announced its official launch with a focus on advancing the SRC-20 inscription game ecosystem.

MOBTC utilizes the new approach to redefine the consensus method of previous inscriptions, positioning itself as a benchmark for SRC-20 inscriptions and leading the Bitcoin inscription ecosystem, the project stated in a post on social media platform X.

After extensive data analysis, MOBTC has garnered a substantial following. Furthermore, its increasing market value has positioned it as a highly regarded inscription within the SRC-20 ecosystem, contributing to its development.

Currently, MOBTC is listed on Openstamp, a marketplace for SRC-20 tokens and stamps, with a total supply of 10 billion assets. At present, it represents a third top project on the marketplace. It has recorded a 24-hour trading volume of 0.483 BTC and a total volume of 15.26 BTC. As of now, there are MOBTC 3,144 asset holders. Meanwhile, its Telegram community accounts to more than 6,000 users.

SRC-20 Tokens Gain Momentum, Enhancing Bitcoin Network Functionality

SRC-20 tokens, the token standard supporting Bitcoin Stamps—a protocol for secure, tradeable art maintained on the blockchain—have garnered considerable interest recently. The protocol focuses on embedding data within Bitcoin transactions, resembling the BRC-20, but adopting a unique approach to data embedding. The tokens utilize Bitcoin Stamps technology to attach data to Bitcoin transactions. This token standard enhances the functionality of the Bitcoin network by facilitating the creation and management of assets.

Often described as “Bitcoin’s nonfungible tokens (NFTs),” Stamps integrates ideas inspired by Counterparty, a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform built on Bitcoin. The platform also draws roots from colored coins, a set of techniques used to distinguish specific units of a cryptocurrency.

Stamps represent an emerging technology with ongoing development aimed at enhancing ecosystem efficiency and fostering adoption through practical use cases. Essentially, acquiring Stamps is akin to purchasing a large image and downloading it gradually. Users spend BTC to acquire Stamps, which are data components stored within UTXOs.

