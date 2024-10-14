Binance Unveils Smart Arbitrage And New Campaign With 50,000 USDT In Rewards

In Brief Binance launched Smart Arbitrage, which is aimed at helping users benefit from funding rate payments while reducing their exposure to price volatility.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance launched a new feature called Smart Arbitrage, designed to enable users to earn funding fees by hedging their perpetual futures positions with spot positions. This tool aims to help users leverage the advantages of funding rate payments while reducing their exposure to price volatility.

With Smart Arbitrage, traders can take advantage of positive funding rates to earn rewards. Additionally, offering a delta-neutral strategy, it allows users to hedge against price movement risks by taking opposite positions in both the futures and spot markets. This feature also includes risk management measures, setting aside 10% of the initial investment as a buffer to accommodate margin checks and market fluctuations.

In order to subscribe to Smart Arbitrage, traders are encouraged to click on “Earn” and then navigate to “High Yield” and “Smart Arbitrage”. From there, they can choose their preferred portfolio and click “Subscribe” to begin.

Binance Launches Promotion, Allowing Users To Earn Up To 17,18% APR

Along with the launch of Smart Arbitrage, Binance has initiated a promotion. Users who choose to take part and subscribe to Smart Arbitrage for over seventy-two hours over the course of the promotional period will secure a 10% Bonus APR on their initial subscriptions of 1 to 2,500 USDT, in addition to the real-time APR. The total reward pool for this promotion is 50,000 USDT and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

It’s important to note that users subscribing with more than 2,500 USDT will only get the 10% Bonus APR on the first subscription amount within the range of 1 USDT to 2,500 USDT.

The campaign is currently ongoing and is scheduled to conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 27th.

Binance facilitates transactions for over 350 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. The platform is known for its competitive transaction fees and appealing liquidity options, making it suitable for a wide range of users worldwide. Recently, it introduced the Binance Traders League, a cryptocurrency trading competition featuring a prize pool exceeding $10 million aimed at spot and futures traders.

