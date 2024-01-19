Business News Report
January 19, 2024

Binance Seeks Dismissal of SEC Fraud Lawsuit in Court

by
Published: January 19, 2024 at 8:39 am Updated: January 19, 2024 at 8:39 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 19, 2024 at 8:39 am

In Brief

Binance is scheduled for a legal battle with the SEC on Friday, requesting to dismiss a lawsuit filed in June.

Binance Set to Start Legal Battle with SEC, Requests Lawsuit Dismissal

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is scheduled for a legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a Washington courtroom on Friday. Binance will request a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it by the SEC in June.

The regulator alleges that Binance, along with its former chief executive officer and founder Changpeng Zhao, and Binance.US’s operator, engaged in activities such as artificially inflating trading volumes, diverting customer funds, failing to restrict US customers from its platform, and providing misleading information to investors about its market surveillance controls.

Additionally, Binance faces accusations of facilitating the trading of cryptocurrency tokens deemed securities by the SEC. On January 18th, Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson, presiding over the case mandated a court review to determine the classification of digital assets as securities. Legal representatives for Binance.US have been granted the opportunity to discuss the question of “whether a digital asset remains a security in perpetuity” and to address the SEC’s claims regarding the potential classification of staking as a security. 

BAM Trading, the operator of Binance.US, has asserted in court filings that the SEC has not substantiated its case alleging fraud against Binance. Binance, in response, has contended that the SEC lacks the authority to regulate cryptocurrency assets. This argument mirrors the position presented on Wednesday by lawyers representing Coinbase, a rival also aiming to have the case against it dismissed.

Binance Holdings reached a settlement last year, agreeing to pay $4.3 billion to resolve matters with the United States Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 

Changpeng Zhao, pleaded guilty to violating United States laws related to preventing money laundering. However, the SEC’s case, focusing on Binance’s fundamental business model, remains unresolved, casting a regulatory shadow over the company. This case is one among several brought by the regulator against cryptocurrency-related firms in recent years.

SEC Against Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The SEC initially focused on companies involved in selling digital tokens. However, under the leadership of Chair Gary Gensler, the focus has broadened to include firms engaged in trading platforms, clearing activity, and acting as broker-dealers. In response, cryptocurrecy companies contend that the majority of tokens do not align with the SEC’s definition of a security. They argue that industry-specific legislation is necessary for effective regulation.

The new hearing follows a similar event in the SEC’s case against Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform operator. It’s important to note that Coinbase faced allegations of operating as an unregistered securities exchange and is not confronted with fraud charges.

In June of the previous year, the SEC initiated a legal action against Coinbase, accusing it of functioning as an unregistered exchange, broker, and clearing agency. The SEC alleged that Coinbase facilitated trading of at least 13 tokens that should have been registered as securities.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, Manhattan Federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla questioned Coinbase about the classification of tokens listed on its platform, seeking clarification on whether they could be considered securities. Following an extensive four-hour hearing, the judge refrained from making an immediate decision from the bench, stating that she is still contemplating certain aspects. 

In the likely event that the judge denies Coinbase’s request for case dismissal, the proceedings would advance to the discovery phase. The judge’s decision is expected to have significant implications for digital assets, potentially providing clarity on the SEC’s jurisdiction within the sector.

Binance’s upcoming legal battle with the SEC and the unresolved regulatory challenges, coupled with recent developments involving the Coinbase case, underscore the growing significance of regulatory clarity for digital assets.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

ZK-based Privacy Tech Stack Will Usher a New Era of Software, says Verida CEO Chris Were

by Kumar Gandharv
January 18, 2024

Deci and Qualcomm Partner to Democratize Generative AI Across Industries

by Kumar Gandharv
January 18, 2024

HTX Unveils HTX DAO in a Strategic Move Towards Decentralization

by Alisa Davidson
January 18, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

by Lesley Fung
January 17, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Venture Smart Financial Holdings Will Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF in Q1

by Alisa Davidson
January 19, 2024

WHO Releases Guidelines for Ethical Use of Generative AI in Healthcare

by Kumar Gandharv
January 19, 2024

China Partners with Tech Giants for Metaverse Industry Advancement, Forms Working Group

by Alisa Davidson
January 19, 2024

Cohere to Reportedly Raise $1 Billion Funding for AI Development

by Alisa Davidson
January 19, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Venture Smart Financial Holdings Will Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF in Q1
Business News Report
Venture Smart Financial Holdings Will Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF in Q1
by Alisa Davidson
January 19, 2024
WHO Releases Guidelines for Ethical Use of Generative AI in Healthcare
News Report Technology
WHO Releases Guidelines for Ethical Use of Generative AI in Healthcare
by Kumar Gandharv
January 19, 2024
China Partners with Tech Giants for Metaverse Industry Advancement, Forms Working Group
News Report
China Partners with Tech Giants for Metaverse Industry Advancement, Forms Working Group
by Alisa Davidson
January 19, 2024
Cohere to Reportedly Raise $1 Billion Funding for AI Development
Business News Report
Cohere to Reportedly Raise $1 Billion Funding for AI Development
by Alisa Davidson
January 19, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.