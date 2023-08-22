Binance Labs Invests in Delphinus Lab to Catalyze Zero-Knowledge Web3 Applications

News Report Business
by
Published: Aug 22, 2023 at 5:03 am Updated: Aug 22, 2023 at 5:04 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Binance Labs announced it has joined forces with Delphinus Lab, which has recently unveiled an open-source zkWASM virtual machine that enables trustless computation and application SDKs.

This development aims to empower developers to create zero-knowledge (ZK) applications using their preferred programming languages, making them deployable across WebAssembly (WASM)-supported environments.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Binance Labs Invests in Delphinus Lab to Catalyze Zero-Knowledge Web3 Applications
Published: 22 August 2023, 5:03 am Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 5:04 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

Binance Labs, the investment and incubation arm of Binance, announced it has joined forces with Delphinus Lab, a Web3 infrastructure provider. Delphinus Lab recently unveiled an open-source zkWASM virtual machine that enables trustless computation and application SDKs. 

This development aims to empower developers to create zero-knowledge (ZK) applications using their preferred programming languages, making them deployable across WebAssembly (WASM)-supported environments.

Binance Labs said that its current involvement aims to showcase commitment to nurturing transformative projects, and propel the expansion of Web3 applications.  

“At Binance Labs, we’re committed to supporting projects building critical infrastructure to propel the growth of web3 applications. Delphinus Lab’s zkWASM implementation will welcome a new wave of web2 developers onto the Web3 landscape,” said Yi He, co-Founder of Binance and head of Binance Labs. “We look forward to witnessing Delphinus Lab lead the zkWASM narrative, and enabling widespread adoption of Web3 applications among developers and end users.” 

At its core, WebAssembly (WASM) serves as a universally embraced virtual machine, collaboratively developed by industry giants Google, Mozilla, Microsoft, and Apple in 2017. WASM enables code to run natively on browsers, and accommodates popular programming languages used by developers worldwide.

Delphinus Lab said its zkWASM virtual machine will play a crucial role by acting as a trustless bridge. According to the company, It can connect feature-rich applications operating on WASM smart contracts across a diverse array of blockchains.

Binance Labs asserts that its investment in the technology will propel the ongoing evolution of Delphinus Lab’s zkWASM-based application rollup platform, known as zkWASM Hub. This platform introduces automated proving and batching services for application workloads, complemented by customizable WASM extensions.

Developers can deploy their GitHub applications onto zkWASM Hub through an automated compilation and updating service.

“Our zkWASM Hub introduces a streamlined multi-chain execution layer for developers to easily deploy and manage their WASM-backed apps in a dynamic rollup environment,”said Sinka Gao, founder and CEO of Delphinus Lab. “Our goal is to enable next-generation Web3 DApps that leverage the robustness of Web2 while embracing the decentralized, trustless nature of web3.”

Read more:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, , , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Valeria Goncharenko

Valeria is a reporter for Metaverse Post. She focuses on fundraises, AI, metaverse, digital fashion, NFTs, and everything web3-related.Valeria has a Master’s degree in Public Communications and is getting her second Major in International Business Management. She dedicates her free time to photography and fashion styling. At the age of 13, Valeria created her first fashion-focused blog, which developed her passion for journalism and style. She is based in northern Italy and often works remotely from different European cities.You can contact her at [email protected]

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
News Report Business
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
by Cindy Tan August 23, 2023
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
News Report Business Technology
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
by Nik Asti August 23, 2023
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Featured News Report Business Technology
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
by Cindy Tan August 23, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
August 23, 2023
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
August 23, 2023
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
August 23, 2023
ElevenLabs Emerges from Beta with Foundational AI Speech Model for 28 Languages
ElevenLabs Emerges from Beta with Foundational AI Speech Model for 28 Languages
August 23, 2023
Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access
Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access
August 23, 2023
👓 Most Read
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
August 23, 2023
Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era
Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era
August 23, 2023
Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
August 23, 2023
Balancer V2 Pool Security Under Siege as Users Scramble to Retrieve Funds
Balancer V2 Pool Security Under Siege as Users Scramble to Retrieve Funds
August 22, 2023
Lufthansa Unveils Swifty, A Generative AI Assistant for Corporate Travel 
Lufthansa Unveils Swifty, A Generative AI Assistant for Corporate Travel 
August 22, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022