Binance Labs Invests in Delphinus Lab to Catalyze Zero-Knowledge Web3 Applications

Victor Dey Edited and fact-checked

Binance Labs, the investment and incubation arm of Binance, announced it has joined forces with Delphinus Lab, a Web3 infrastructure provider. Delphinus Lab recently unveiled an open-source zkWASM virtual machine that enables trustless computation and application SDKs.

This development aims to empower developers to create zero-knowledge (ZK) applications using their preferred programming languages, making them deployable across WebAssembly (WASM)-supported environments.

Binance Labs said that its current involvement aims to showcase commitment to nurturing transformative projects, and propel the expansion of Web3 applications.

“At Binance Labs, we’re committed to supporting projects building critical infrastructure to propel the growth of web3 applications. Delphinus Lab’s zkWASM implementation will welcome a new wave of web2 developers onto the Web3 landscape,” said Yi He, co-Founder of Binance and head of Binance Labs. “We look forward to witnessing Delphinus Lab lead the zkWASM narrative, and enabling widespread adoption of Web3 applications among developers and end users.”

At its core, WebAssembly (WASM) serves as a universally embraced virtual machine, collaboratively developed by industry giants Google, Mozilla, Microsoft, and Apple in 2017. WASM enables code to run natively on browsers, and accommodates popular programming languages used by developers worldwide.

Delphinus Lab said its zkWASM virtual machine will play a crucial role by acting as a trustless bridge. According to the company, It can connect feature-rich applications operating on WASM smart contracts across a diverse array of blockchains.

Binance Labs asserts that its investment in the technology will propel the ongoing evolution of Delphinus Lab’s zkWASM-based application rollup platform, known as zkWASM Hub. This platform introduces automated proving and batching services for application workloads, complemented by customizable WASM extensions.

Developers can deploy their GitHub applications onto zkWASM Hub through an automated compilation and updating service.

“Our zkWASM Hub introduces a streamlined multi-chain execution layer for developers to easily deploy and manage their WASM-backed apps in a dynamic rollup environment,”said Sinka Gao, founder and CEO of Delphinus Lab. “Our goal is to enable next-generation Web3 DApps that leverage the robustness of Web2 while embracing the decentralized, trustless nature of web3.”

Read more: