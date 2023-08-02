Binance’s CZ Almost Shut Down the U.S. Arm of the Exchange

News Report Business
by
Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 1:48 am Updated: Aug 02, 2023 at 3:35 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reportedly planned to shutter its United States arm earlier this year to protect its global operations.

Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder opposed CZ’s choice because he was concerned that a sudden closure would harm the U.S. exchange’s clients by forcing them to transfer or liquidate their cryptocurrency immediately. 


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, reportedly planned to shutter its United States arm earlier this year. According to The Information, the company planned to do so in order to protect its global operations.

Binance’s CZ Almost Shut Down the U.S. Arm of the Exchange
Published: 2 August 2023, 1:48 am Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 3:35 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, who also serves as chair of the Binance.US board of directors, reportedly voted on the liquidation of the company. However, he did not receive support from other board members, and the US arm of the exchange remained untouched. 

The CEO of Binance.US, Brian Shroder, reportedly opposed CZ’s choice because, according to a source familiar with the case, he was concerned that a sudden closure would harm the U.S. exchange’s clients by forcing them to transfer or liquidate their cryptocurrency immediately. Shroder was the lone holdout. 

In March this year, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance and CZ, claiming that the company had knowingly provided unregistered crypto derivatives products in the country.

In June of this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission started investigating Binance. Then, the SEC filed a lawsuit against the exchange, its US arm, Binance.US, and Changpeng Zhao. The Commission stated that both companies operated as unregistered securities exchanges. In addition, the complaint claims that Binance.com and Binance.US participated in multiple unregistered offers and sales of crypto asset securities as well as different investment schemes. Zhao was also accused of providing three securities market services, including exchange, broker-dealer, and clearing agency, illegally while being aware of the requirement to register with the SEC. It’s worth noting that the lawsuit happened in the same period as asset giant BlackRock’s announcement on the official filing for a spot in the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

On a side note, earlier this week, Binance became the first-ever virtual asset exchange to receive an operational Minimum Viable Product license in Dubai.

Read more:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Valeria Goncharenko

Valeria is a reporter for Metaverse Post. She focuses on fundraises, AI, metaverse, digital fashion, NFTs, and everything web3-related.Valeria has a Master’s degree in Public Communications and is getting her second Major in International Business Management. She dedicates her free time to photography and fashion styling. At the age of 13, Valeria created her first fashion-focused blog, which developed her passion for journalism and style. She is based in northern Italy and often works remotely from different European cities.You can contact her at [email protected]

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
10 Best Free AI Presentation Tools in 2023: Simple PowerPoint Export
AI Wiki Business Technology
10 Best Free AI Presentation Tools in 2023: Simple PowerPoint Export
by Damir Yalalov August 2, 2023
Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks
News Report Business
Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks
by Nik Asti August 2, 2023
Conductive.ai Launches an Engagement Platform for Game Developers
News Report Business
Conductive.ai Launches an Engagement Platform for Game Developers
by Valeria Goncharenko August 2, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks
Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks
August 2, 2023
Conductive.ai Launches an Engagement Platform for Game Developers
Conductive.ai Launches an Engagement Platform for Game Developers
August 2, 2023
Binance’s CZ Almost Shut Down the U.S. Arm of the Exchange
Binance’s CZ Almost Shut Down the U.S. Arm of the Exchange
August 2, 2023
The Ongoing Curve OTC War: Updates
The Ongoing Curve OTC War: Updates
August 2, 2023
BlackRock Investigated by SEC, Is the ETF Bet in Danger?
BlackRock Investigated by SEC, Is the ETF Bet in Danger?
August 2, 2023
👓 Most Read
Is GPT-4 About to Supercharge Robotics? Why RT-2 Changes Everything
Is GPT-4 About to Supercharge Robotics? Why RT-2 Changes Everything
August 1, 2023
Why You’re Addicted to Twitter but Not Facebook Threads – The Answer Will Surprise You!
Why You’re Addicted to Twitter but Not Facebook Threads – The Answer Will Surprise You!
August 1, 2023
Anthropic Analyzes AI Safety through Biorisk Assessment
Anthropic Analyzes AI Safety through Biorisk Assessment
July 27, 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
5 New Insights About Apple GPT You Should Know
5 New Insights About Apple GPT You Should Know
July 26, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022