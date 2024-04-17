Binance Integrates Omni Network’s OMNI Token Across Financial Products For Enhanced Trading Experience, Launches OMNI Perpetual Contract

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance added OMNI token as a new asset to Binance Convert, Binance Simple Earn, Binance Crypto, and Binance ‘Buy Crypto.’

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance added Omni Network (OMNI) as a new asset to its suite of financial management products, which includes one-click currency buying and flash swaps, such as Binance Convert, Binance Simple Earn, Binance Crypto, and Binance’ Buy Crypto’.

Users now have the option to buy OMNI directly using payment cards, Google or Apple Pay, or available wallet balances on the ‘Buy Crypto’ webpage. Additionally, OMNI can be converted to any tokens without incurring fees using Binance Convert.

Furthermore, the exchange introduced the OMNI token as a new asset on Binance Auto Invest, Binance Margin, and Binance Futures, with launches scheduled for April 19th and April 17th, respectively.

Starting today, the OMNI token, along with the OMNI-USDT trading pair will be offered as borrowable assets on both Binance Isolated and Cross-Margin. Furthermore, the new perpetual contract with maximum of 50x leverage USD-M OMNI will be launched on Binance Futures.

OMNI Token Peaks at $44.86 After Binance Listing

Omni Network is a protocol designed to facilitate seamless communication among Ethereum rollups and ensure low-latency connections. Its architecture prioritizes security, performance, and global compatibility, presenting Ethereum as a unified operating system for users and developers.

The OMNI token serves as the native currency for the Omni Network, playing essential roles in governance, staking, and transaction processing within the Omni EVM ecosystem. Additionally, it acts as a payment mechanism, facilitating gas payments.

After the announcement of its listing on Binance, the OMNI token experienced a brief surge, reaching a high of $44.86. However, it later retraced to $34.00, experiencing a nearly 20% decline over the past 24-hour period as of the writing time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Recently, the Omni Network was introduced as the 52nd project on the Binance Launchpool, providing users with the opportunity to stake their assets and earn OMNI tokens through farming.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson