Binance HODLer Airdrops Announces Animecoin, Allowing BNB Simple Earn Subscribers To Secure ANIME Rewards

In Brief Binance has introduced Animecoin as the sixth project under its HODLer Airdrops, allowing users who subscribed BNB to Simple Earn products in January to qualify for the airdrop distribution.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of the sixth project under its HODLer Airdrops—Animecoin (ANIME). Users who subscribed their BNB to Simple Earn products between January 17 at 00:00 (UTC) and January 20 at 23:59 (UTC) qualified for the airdrop distribution.

Binance is set to list ANIME on January 23, 2025, at 14:00 (UTC), allowing trading against USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY pairs.

Animecoin is a collaborative effort between the Arbitrum Foundation, Azuki, and the Animecoin Foundation, aiming to develop a blockchain ecosystem that fosters the growth of anime culture. Of the total supply of 10 billion ANIME tokens, 50.5% has been allocated to the community, per the project’s tokenomics.

The maximum token supply remains fixed at 10 billion ANIME, with 5%, or 500 million tokens, designated for HODLer Airdrops rewards. At the time of listing on Binance, the circulating supply will be approximately 5.538 billion tokens, representing 55.39% of the total supply.

What Are Binance HODLer Airdrops And How To Participate?

Binance HODLer Airdrops is a reward program designed for BNB holders, distributing token airdrops based on historical snapshots of their BNB balances. Users who subscribe their BNB to Simple Earn are automatically eligible for HODLer Airdrops, in addition to rewards from other Binance initiatives such as Launchpool and Megadrop.

Unlike other earning methods that demand active participation, HODLer Airdrops function retroactively, rewarding users based on past holdings. By subscribing to Simple Earn products, users can seamlessly qualify for token rewards.

In order to participate in HODLer Airdrops, users should navigate to “Earn,” search for BNB, and subscribe to Simple Earn products—either Flexible or Locked—using their BNB holdings. Binance takes multiple snapshots of user balances at random intervals each hour, calculating an hourly average balance in Simple Earn products.

Historical snapshots taken after the program’s announcement will determine the reward distribution, ensuring fairness in the allocation process. Eligible users will receive their HODLer Airdrops directly in their Spot Accounts within 24 hours of the official airdrop announcement.

