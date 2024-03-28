News Report Technology
Binance Completes Stratis Token Swap and Redenomination, Initiates STRAX Trading and Borrowing Services

by
Published: March 28, 2024 at 7:35 am Updated: March 28, 2024 at 7:35 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 28, 2024 at 7:35 am

In Brief

Binance finalized the Stratis token swap and redenomination, deposit and withdrawal services for the new STRAX token are now open.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance finalized the Blockchain-as-a-service platform Stratis (STRAX) token swap and redenomination. Following this, it has commenced deposit and withdrawal services for the new STRAX token. According to the announcement, spot trading for the STRAX-BTC, STRAX-USDT, and STRAX-TRY pairs is scheduled to commence on March 28th.

Additionally, Binance plans to introduce STRAX as a new borrowable asset on both Cross and Isolated Margin, along with the STRAX-USDT pair on Cross and Isolated Margin, starting from March 28th. Further, STRAX will become available as a new borrowable asset on Binance Loans from 08:00 UTC on March 29th.

Notably, the distribution process was carried out with a conversion ratio of 1 old STRAX, equivalent to 10 new STRAX.

Stratis Unveils EVM-Compatible Blockchain, Enhances Platform with zkSync Integration

Stratis revealed its EVM-compatible Stratis blockchain last week, signifying a notable shift towards an Ethereum-compatible platform. Stratis provides a decentralized blockchain platform that empowers developers to create blockchain solutions using well-known programming languages such as C# and .NET. Its architecture, rooted in Bitcoin, offers scalability and energy efficiency, leveraging sidechains to bolster its capabilities.

Meanwhile, STRAX functions as the platform’s native cryptocurrency, enabling the value transfer and execution of smart contracts. Holders of STRAX tokens have the opportunity to engage in staking and deploy masternodes for additional benefits.

The project is further preparing to enhance its platform by integrating zkSync technology, focusing on improving scalability and efficiency through a Layer 2 solution. This forthcoming update aims to boost transaction speeds, reduce operational costs, and strengthen security measures.

Additionally, Stratis plans to unveil the beta edition of stablecoin protocol in the coming month. This release will enable users to explore and engage with the tGBPT, offering them an opportunity to provide valuable feedback and insights regarding the capabilities and possibilities of the stablecoin platform.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
What You
Need to Know

