Bella Protocol Releases LLM Research Bot To Empower Crypto Trading

In Brief Bella Protocol has introduced the Bella Research Bot, an AI assistant developed to deliver real-time market data and actionable insights for crypto traders and enthusiasts.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Bella Protocol announced the launch of the Bella Research Bot, an advanced AI assistant designed to provide real-time market data and intelligent insights for cryptocurrency traders and enthusiasts.

Accessible via Telegram, the Bella Research Bot uses a Large Language Model (LLM) optimized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Powered by PhoenixLLM, a LLM built on the Phoenix SkyNet infrastructure, the bot delivers fast, accurate, and context-aware responses in a simple and user-friendly interface.

Key features of the bot include Intelligent Text Search, allowing users to easily ask questions about ARPA Network, Bella Protocol, or ZKML and receive precise answers without sorting through irrelevant information. It also provides Real-Time Trading Data, giving users up-to-date market information on various trading pairs to help make informed decisions. Additionally, the bot offers Comprehensive Market Insights, including current prices, historical data, order book details, market capitalization, and supply information, all tailored to individual needs.

In order to get started, users are encouraged to open the Bella Research Bot on Telegram and type /start to begin their session. They can select the “Text Search” option to ask questions about ARPA Network, Bella Protocol, or ZKML. By choosing the “Trading Pairs” option, users can explore market data for their preferred trading pair. Additionally, they can follow the prompts to enter specific questions or select data points, receiving immediate and accurate responses to support their trading strategies.

Bella Protocol Enhances Crypto Trading With Its Signal Bot

Bella Protocol is an asset management platform that provides DeFi products designed to improve and simplify yield farming strategies. Focused on making cryptocurrency trading easier and optimizing yields across multiple blockchains, it offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including an AI-powered Perpetual Trading Signal Bot, a ZKsync-based yield protocol, and a Uniswap V3 simulator.

The newest addition to its AI-driven offerings, the Bella Signal Bot, is designed to assist users by providing real-time market insights. The bot offers long, short, and close signals based on advanced AI models. Integrated with Telegram, the bot allows traders to receive alerts for their chosen token pairs, enabling them to execute well-informed trades quickly and efficiently, helping them stay ahead of market trends.

