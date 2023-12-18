News Report Technology
December 18, 2023

BC Technology Group Will Rebrand Company to ‘OSL Group Limited’

Published: December 18, 2023 at 5:50 am Updated: December 18, 2023 at 5:50 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 18, 2023 at 5:50 am

In Brief

BC Technology Group will change the company’s name in a rebranding move, from BC Technology Group Limited to OSL Group Limited.

BC Technology Group Plans to Rebrand to OSL Group Limited

Investment holding company BC Technology Group, specializing in digital assets and blockchain platforms, announced it will change the company’s English name BC Technology Group Limited to OSL Group Limited.

The company will hold a general meeting of shareholders at 10:00 on January 4, 2024, during which it’ll issue new shares under special authorization and officially change the name. 

The BC Technology Group is a parent company of OSL, Hong Kong’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange. OSL offers prime brokerage, exchange and custody of crypto assets, as well as infrastructure for financial institutions to offer digital asset trading.

BC Technology Group and BGX Group’s Strategic Collaboration 

BC Technology Group company previously signed a subscription agreement with Hong Kong based cryptocurrency service BGX Group Holding Limited on November 13, 2023 — according to which it has conditionally agreed to allot an issue, and the subscribers have conditionally agreed to subscribe. 

A total of 187,600,000 subscription shares were issued at a subscription price of $4.87 per subscription share. 

The company also received a $90 million investment from BGX Group. The strategic alignment is set to create synergies benefiting the digital asset industry.

BC Technology Group positions itself for enhanced growth and influence in the cryptocurrency landscape by solidifying its evolution through investments and strategic enhancements.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

