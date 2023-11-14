BGX Group Invests $90 million in BC Technology Group to Accelerate Digital Asset Innovation

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Hong Kong based cryptocurrency service BGX Group announced it will invest HKD 710 million (USD 90 million) in BC Technology Group.

This move represents a pivotal moment for BC Technology Group, the parent company of OSL, Hong Kong’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange. BC Technology Group is also the only publicly listed company in Hong Kong fully dedicated to digital assets.

The investment by BGX Group is a strong endorsement of OSL’s vision and leadership in the regulated digital asset market. The infusion of capital and strategic collaboration will propel BC Technology Group and OSL into a new era of growth and innovation within the digital asset space.

BGX Group’s Strategic Investment Plan

The partnership between BGX Group and OSL highlights a commitment to excellence, security, and innovation in digital asset services. BGX’s global footprint in digital assets aligns powerfully with OSL’s mission of offering secure and regulated access to digital assets, enhancing the platform’s offerings. This strategic alignment is likely to create synergies benefiting the digital asset industry.

The transaction is contingent upon approval from BC Technology Group’s shareholders. Hugh Madden, CEO of BC Technology Group, expressed pride in the partnership with BGX. He noted it as a significant endorsement of the company’s strategy focused on regulation and compliance.

Patrick Pan, CEO of BGX, emphasized the strategic nature of this investment. He reflected confidence in the digital asset market’s potential and the partnership’s ability to strengthen BGX’s global presence.

The strategic investment underscores the increasing recognition and integration of digital assets in mainstream financial services and investment strategies.

