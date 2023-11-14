Business News Report
November 14, 2023

BGX Group Invests $90 million in BC Technology Group to Accelerate Digital Asset Innovation

by
Published: November 14, 2023 at 8:25 am Updated: November 14, 2023 at 8:25 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 14, 2023 at 8:25 am

In Brief

BGX Group will invest around HKD 710 million (USD 90 million) in BC Technology Group, Hong Kong’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange.

BGX Group Invests in BC Technology Group to Accelerate Digital Asset Innovation

Hong Kong based cryptocurrency service BGX Group announced it will invest HKD 710 million (USD 90 million) in BC Technology Group.

This move represents a pivotal moment for BC Technology Group, the parent company of OSL, Hong Kong’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange. BC Technology Group is also the only publicly listed company in Hong Kong fully dedicated to digital assets.

The investment by BGX Group is a strong endorsement of OSL’s vision and leadership in the regulated digital asset market. The infusion of capital and strategic collaboration will propel BC Technology Group and OSL into a new era of growth and innovation within the digital asset space.

BGX Group’s Strategic Investment Plan

The partnership between BGX Group and OSL highlights a commitment to excellence, security, and innovation in digital asset services. BGX’s global footprint in digital assets aligns powerfully with OSL’s mission of offering secure and regulated access to digital assets, enhancing the platform’s offerings. This strategic alignment is likely to create synergies benefiting the digital asset industry.

The transaction is contingent upon approval from BC Technology Group’s shareholders. Hugh Madden, CEO of BC Technology Group, expressed pride in the partnership with BGX. He noted it as a significant endorsement of the company’s strategy focused on regulation and compliance.

Patrick Pan, CEO of BGX, emphasized the strategic nature of this investment. He reflected confidence in the digital asset market’s potential and the partnership’s ability to strengthen BGX’s global presence.

The strategic investment underscores the increasing recognition and integration of digital assets in mainstream financial services and investment strategies.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Nvidia Launches H200 GPU to Ease Generative AI Processing Workloads

by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023

VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Angel Investor Michelle Fradin Joins OpenAI After Sequoia Capital’s FTX Investment Setback

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Dictador Announces Mika as World’s First ‘AI CEO’, Sparks Concerns on AI-led Corporate Leadership

by Kumar Gandharv
November 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Almirall and Absci Partner to Harness Generative AI for Drug Discovery

by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023

Microsoft Adds Copilot AI to Edge Browser, Aims to Elevate Online Shopping Experiences

by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023

Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform

by Alisa Davidson
November 14, 2023

70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report

by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Almirall and Absci Partner to Harness Generative AI for Drug Discovery
News Report Technology
Almirall and Absci Partner to Harness Generative AI for Drug Discovery
by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023
Microsoft Adds Copilot AI to Edge Browser, Aims to Elevate Online Shopping Experiences
News Report Technology
Microsoft Adds Copilot AI to Edge Browser, Aims to Elevate Online Shopping Experiences
by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023
Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform
News Report Technology
Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform
by Alisa Davidson
November 14, 2023
70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report
News Report Technology
70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report
by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.