News Report
October 02, 2023

Base Network TVL Drops Amidst USDC Burn, zkSync Era Takes Over

by
Published: October 02, 2023 at 9:29 am Updated: October 02, 2023 at 9:29 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

The TVL of Base Network dropped 16.92% to $445 million in the last seven days, as zkSync Era ($477 million) overtook it.

Base Network TVL Drops While zkSync Era Takes Over

According to data from L2Beat, Base Network’s TVL (Total Value Locked) experienced a significant drop of 16.92%, falling to $445 million in just a week. The decline allowed zkSync Era to surge ahead with a TVL of $477 million.

The substantial reduction in Base’s TVL is primarily attributed to the extensive burning of Base USDC on September 29, plummeting from 160 million to a mere 29.84 million within a day, as reported on Dune.

Despite the setback, Base has made a remarkable recovery. It surpassed Solana within a month by reaching a TVL of approximately $400 Million, and is clearly making its presence known. Data from DeFi Llama shows a decline in Solana’s TVL and a simultaneous rise in Base’s.

Exploring Base’s Dynamics

DeFi Llama reports have refocused attention on Base and Solana, two prominent players in the crypto industry consistently competing for a higher TVL.

TVL is a crucial metric measuring the total staked or locked value within a specific DeFi platform. Recent data reveals that Solana’s TVL has decreased by 9.64%, now resting at $358.96 million, signifying a challenging phase for the blockchain network.

Moreover, Base has made significant strides, increasing its TVL by 97.21%, eclipsing Solana. This sudden and substantial growth, along with the fluctuations between the two platforms, has sent ripples throughout the crypto community.

Emerging Platforms on the Horizon

However, it’s not just Base and Solana making headlines. Other platforms such as the decentralized exchange Aerodrome Finance and decentralized social media application Friend.tech have also made a mark. With TVLs holding at $97.83 Million and $36.53 Million respectively, these emerging platforms, as indicated by DeFi Llama data, exemplify the growing traction and interest in the crypto space.

In light of the data, the consistent shifts in TVL between Base and Solana highlight the ongoing competition and dynamic nature of the crypto world. The performance of emerging platforms like Aerodrome Finance and Friend.tech further underscore the expanding and diverse landscape of cryptocurrency, reflecting enhanced public interest and engagement in crypto investments and platforms.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Crypto Pump-and-Dump Sparks Sudden Surge in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Others

by Nik Asti
October 02, 2023

Hong Kong and Macau Authorities Arrest Four More JPEX Crypto Scandal Suspects

by Cindy Tan
September 29, 2023

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Clarifies CommEx Partnership Post Russia Exit

by Nik Asti
September 28, 2023

Meta Unveils AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval to Convert Ethereum Trust into Spot ETF

by Agne Cimermanaite
October 02, 2023

ChatGPT’s Realistic Voice Features Outshine Siri and Google Assistant

by Damir Yalalov
October 02, 2023

OpenAI Model ChatGPT-4V Significantly Enhances Human Productivity, Twitter Users Discovered

by Damir Yalalov
October 02, 2023

VideoDirectorGPT: An AI-Powered Director Reshaping Text-to-Video Production

by Damir Yalalov
October 02, 2023

CGV Research: Telegram Open Network’s (TON) Technological Advancements and Future Prospects

TL;DR TON’s Past In 2018, founders of Telegram — the Durov brothers, began exploring blockchain solutions suitable ...

Know More

20 Most Underrated AI Startups in 2023: Ranked by Funding

AI remains a constant focal point for investors and entrepreneurs alike. While the spotlight often falls on ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval to Convert Ethereum Trust into Spot ETF
Markets News Report
Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval to Convert Ethereum Trust into Spot ETF
by Agne Cimermanaite
October 2, 2023
ChatGPT’s Realistic Voice Features Outshine Siri and Google Assistant
News Report Technology
ChatGPT’s Realistic Voice Features Outshine Siri and Google Assistant
by Damir Yalalov
October 2, 2023
OpenAI Model ChatGPT-4V Significantly Enhances Human Productivity, Twitter Users Discovered
News Report Technology
OpenAI Model ChatGPT-4V Significantly Enhances Human Productivity, Twitter Users Discovered
by Damir Yalalov
October 2, 2023
VideoDirectorGPT: An AI-Powered Director Reshaping Text-to-Video Production
News Report Technology
VideoDirectorGPT: An AI-Powered Director Reshaping Text-to-Video Production
by Damir Yalalov
October 2, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.