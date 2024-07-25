Backed Partners With Lisk To Promote RWA Adoption In Emerging Markets

by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O

In Brief Backed announced a strategic partnership with Lisk to accelerate RWA adoption and financial inclusion in emerging markets.

Real World Asset (RWA) government bond tokenization protocol Backed announced a strategic partnership with the Ethereum Layer 2 platform Lisk. This collaboration aims to accelerate RWA adoption and financial inclusion in emerging markets.

Lisk represents a Layer 2 blockchain that utilizes efficient, scalable, and innovative technology to support real-world applications in emerging markets, allowing them to operate effectively on Ethereum. As part of the Optimism Superchain, it also improves interoperability with other blockchain networks.

“Backed is incredibly excited about the potential of Lisk’s grant program to drive real innovation in emerging markets,” said David Henderson, Head of Marketing at Backed, in a conversation with MPost. “By providing access to both funding and our tokenization expertise, we believe we can empower local organizations to build blockchain-based solutions that directly address the unique financial needs of their communities,” he added.

The collaboration aims to combine Backed’s expertise in RWA tokenization and its portfolio of tokenized assets with Lisk‘s blockchain ecosystem. This partnership seeks to promote RWA adoption across various applications, with a particular focus on emerging economies where economic growth and financial inclusion are crucial.

Furthermore, the companies will explore integrating Backed’s RWA solutions with the Optimism Superchain to enhance accessibility and scalability for emerging markets within this network. Additionally, recognizing the potential of tokenization, Backed, and Lisk plan to leverage this technology to expand financial opportunities and drive economic growth.

Backed Enables Its Ecosystem Partners To Access Lisk’s Incubator Program

To foster innovation, Backed’s ecosystem partners will gain access to Lisk’s incubator program, which supports the development of new projects on the Lisk platform. Lisk’s Blockchain Incubation Hub is an initiative designed to help African entrepreneurs advance their blockchain solutions. Projects building on Lisk that use Backed’s bTokens or tokenization infrastructure will be eligible for grants of up to $100,000 in LSK tokens. Additionally, Backed will provide priority tokenization services to clients utilizing Lisk’s Layer 2 solution, streamlining the process and reducing barriers to entry.

Backed facilitates the on-chain integration of RWAs by issuing permissionless tokens. These tokens track the value of RWAs, such as stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and are fully collateralized by them. These tokens are issued under an approved European Union prospectus. Additionally, Backed provides tokenization services to institutional clients, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

