Azur Games Partners With PixelVerse To Advance Telegram Mini-Games

In Brief Azur Games partnered with PixelVerse to enhance Telegram mini-games and introduce a new mobile game on PixelVerse platform.

Mobile game developer and publisher Azur Games announced a partnership with the gaming platform PixelVerse aimed at enhancing Telegram mini-games. As part of this collaboration, Azur Games will introduce a new mobile game featuring PixelVerse characters on the PixelVerse Telegram mini-game platform.

PixelVerse recently reached notable milestones, including the successful listing of its PIXFI token and raising $7.5 million from prominent investors. The platform’s impressive growth in June was notably marked by the popularity of PixelTap, a widely played clicker game. Overall, both the platform and the game have attracted 75 million players and garnered more than 14 million social media followers.

“This year, Telegram mini-games have surged in popularity, particularly clicker games. PixelTap introduced an enhanced version of the clicker game popularized by Notcoin, integrating real-time PVP battles driven by clicking,” said Kori Leon, Co-Founder and COO of PixelVerse.

“Our next step is to further refine the gameplay and offer a diverse library of hyper-casual games within Telegram,” he added.

The platform aims to develop more engaging and sustainable gameplay that does not depend on airdrops to maintain player interest. According to Kori Leon, with Azur Games contributing their Web2 expertise, the goal is to create enjoyable and innovative gameplay experiences on Telegram that go beyond just clicker games.

Additionally, the partnership will aid in developing Telegram mini-games with advanced gameplay features. Specifically, Azur Games aims to attract more mainstream users to Web3 gaming through this collaboration, utilizing the combined strengths of both companies to bring new players into the fold.

Azur Games Exceeds 8B Downloads And Migrates Data To AWS ClickHouse Cloud

The company develops and publishes high-performing titles across various genres, including midcore PVP and hyper-casual games. In 2023, the studio exceeded 8 billion downloads and was ranked as the top global mobile game publisher by downloads, with 250 million monthly active users. Its recent expansion into the Telegram mini-games space aims to extend its reach to a major Web3 audience.

This year Azur Games has migrated all 120 TB of its game analytics data to ClickHouse Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This fully managed service enables the company to efficiently operate and scale high-performance analytical workloads without the complexities of managing the underlying infrastructure.

