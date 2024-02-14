Avalanche Launches Durango Upgrade for Trustless Communication Across EVM Chains

Avalanche announces Durango upgrade to tackle challenges encountered by blockchain networks in enabling trustless cross-chain interactions.

Blockchain platform Avalanche announced a significant milestone with the introduction of the Durango upgrade on its Fuji testnet. The upgrade, unveiled on February 13, 2024, marks an important moment in Avalanche’s ongoing efforts to enhance scalability, security, and interoperability within its ecosystem.

The Durango upgrade is designed to address key challenges facing blockchain networks, particularly in facilitating trustless cross-chain interactions.

According to the announcement, one of the important features of this upgrade is the implementation of Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM), a technology that enables direct communication between any two blockchains on different subnets. By eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries, AWM enhances the efficiency and security of asset management on the Avalanche network.

Durango successfully activated on the Fuji Testnet yesterday, and with it the FIRST C-Chain <> Subnet Avalanche Warp Message (using Teleporter) 🌀



Moreover, the Durango upgrade incorporates several improvements suggested by developers to enhance the user experience and compatibility with Ethereum. These include enabling withdrawals for P-Chain native transfers, simplifying subnet ownership transfers, and ensuring smart contract compatibility through the integration of the Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade. Additionally, adjustments in VM application errors have been made to reduce latency in failed requests and streamline networking tasks.

Avalanche Enhances Security and Scalability for Future Growth

Security and scalability have been focal points of the Durango upgrade, with Avalanche dedicating efforts to improving security across subnets and researching P-Chain scalability. The upgrade lays the groundwork for future advancements, including further scaling of the P-Chain and leveraging BLS keys for enhanced security and functionality across subnets.

Avalanche’s three main chains – Contract Chain (C-Chain), Platform Chain (P-Chain), and Exchange Chain (X-Chain) – play crucial roles in facilitating smart contracts, staking AVAX, managing the validator set, and supporting exchange functionalities. Subnets, comprised of groups of validators, operate independently to agree on blockchain status and define unique rules for transaction processing, internal state maintenance, network connection management, and security.

The announcement of the Durango upgrade underscores Avalanche’s commitment to innovation and its aspirations to become a leader in cross-chain communication and interoperability. The platform’s adoption by institutions like City and JPMorgan, as well as partnerships such as the one with JP Morgan’s Onyx for automating portfolio management, further solidifies Avalanche’s position in the blockchain industry.

