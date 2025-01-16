en en
Business News Report Technology
January 16, 2025

Aurora Labs Introduces Aurora Cloud Console For Effortless Custom Blockchain Creation

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 16, 2025 at 10:00 am Updated: January 16, 2025 at 3:15 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 16, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Aurora Labs has introduced the Aurora Cloud Console, enabling developers and businesses to deploy, customize, and manage their own EVM blockchains.

Aurora Labs Introduces Aurora Cloud Console For Effortless Custom Blockchain Creation

Network of Virtual Chains on NEAR Protocol, Aurora Labs announced that it has introduced the Aurora Cloud Console, a self-service, no-cost, no-code platform is designed to enable developers and businesses to deploy, customize, and manage their own Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains. By leveraging the security, scalability, and infrastructure of NEAR Protocol, it aims to make blockchain technology more accessible, removing technical obstacles and streamlining the deployment process.

“With Aurora Cloud Console, launching a chain is now easier, faster, and completely accessible. In just days, you can have a fully customizable chain powered by NEAR’s robust network,” said Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora Labs, in a written statement. “We’ve removed the complexity, so builders can focus on creating great products while tapping into a thriving ecosystem of liquidity, tools, and users. Aurora Cloud Console is the gateway to Web3,” he added.

Aurora Cloud Console is designed to help innovators quickly deploy scalable blockchains without needing technical expertise, making the process as simple as setting up an online store, all at no cost. Whether creating a memecoin, scaling a global community, or developing advanced decentralized applications (dApps), the platform provides all the necessary tools.

The Aurora Cloud Console includes features such as full access to the console, a guided onboarding process to select parameters–permissions, base token, gas fees, integrations, real-time monitoring of transaction usage, and live tracking of chain deployment progress.

Aurora: Simplifying Blockchain Deployment For Developers  

Aurora simplifies blockchain deployment, making it an intuitive and accessible process for developers. The platform offers affordable chain ownership for projects of all sizes, providing unmatched scalability to handle large transaction volumes while supporting the growth of expanding communities and applications. Additionally, it ensures smooth integration with NEAR, Ethereum, and other blockchains, enabling cross-chain transfers and enhancing interoperability to create a cohesive and robust ecosystem.

The platform operates as a network of fully customizable, EVM-compatible Virtual Chains running as smart contracts on NEAR Protocol. These chains offer developers the scalability and speed required without the high costs and complexity of traditional Layer 2 infrastructures. By incorporating a high-performance EVM, a trustless Intents layer, and advanced Cross Contract Call technology, Aurora extends beyond full Ethereum compatibility, enabling a multichain ecosystem.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

