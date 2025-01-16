Aurora Labs Introduces Aurora Cloud Console For Effortless Custom Blockchain Creation

In Brief Aurora Labs has introduced the Aurora Cloud Console, enabling developers and businesses to deploy, customize, and manage their own EVM blockchains.

Network of Virtual Chains on NEAR Protocol, Aurora Labs announced that it has introduced the Aurora Cloud Console, a self-service, no-cost, no-code platform is designed to enable developers and businesses to deploy, customize, and manage their own Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains. By leveraging the security, scalability, and infrastructure of NEAR Protocol, it aims to make blockchain technology more accessible, removing technical obstacles and streamlining the deployment process.

“With Aurora Cloud Console, launching a chain is now easier, faster, and completely accessible. In just days, you can have a fully customizable chain powered by NEAR’s robust network,” said Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora Labs, in a written statement. “We’ve removed the complexity, so builders can focus on creating great products while tapping into a thriving ecosystem of liquidity, tools, and users. Aurora Cloud Console is the gateway to Web3,” he added.

Aurora Cloud Console is designed to help innovators quickly deploy scalable blockchains without needing technical expertise, making the process as simple as setting up an online store, all at no cost. Whether creating a memecoin, scaling a global community, or developing advanced decentralized applications (dApps), the platform provides all the necessary tools.

The Aurora Cloud Console includes features such as full access to the console, a guided onboarding process to select parameters–permissions, base token, gas fees, integrations, real-time monitoring of transaction usage, and live tracking of chain deployment progress.

Aurora: Simplifying Blockchain Deployment For Developers

Aurora simplifies blockchain deployment, making it an intuitive and accessible process for developers. The platform offers affordable chain ownership for projects of all sizes, providing unmatched scalability to handle large transaction volumes while supporting the growth of expanding communities and applications. Additionally, it ensures smooth integration with NEAR, Ethereum, and other blockchains, enabling cross-chain transfers and enhancing interoperability to create a cohesive and robust ecosystem.

The platform operates as a network of fully customizable, EVM-compatible Virtual Chains running as smart contracts on NEAR Protocol. These chains offer developers the scalability and speed required without the high costs and complexity of traditional Layer 2 infrastructures. By incorporating a high-performance EVM, a trustless Intents layer, and advanced Cross Contract Call technology, Aurora extends beyond full Ethereum compatibility, enabling a multichain ecosystem.

