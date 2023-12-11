ARK Invest Liquidates Major Chunk of Coinbase Holdings Worth $49.2M

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest made a significant move by selling 335,860 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) on Friday, marking its largest divestment since July.

This strategic sale was distributed across three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with the majority stemming from the Innovation ETF (ARKK). At Coinbase’s closing price, the sale would have generated approximately $49.2 million.

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, ARK Invest has been following a consistent pattern of selling Coinbase stock in recent weeks. This trend coincides with the appreciation of the exchange’s shares, which have been climbing alongside Bitcoin’s rally. Friday’s sale outpaced the July transaction, where ARK sold 480,000 shares valued at $50.5 million at that time.

ARK Invest adheres to a targeted weighting strategy for its ETFs, ensuring that individual holdings maintain a balance between 2% and 10% of the fund’s total value.

The recent surge in COIN stock, reaching its highest since April 2022, resulted in its weighting in the three ETFs exceeding the 10% threshold. Despite the recent sales, COIN still represents a significant portion of ARK’s portfolio, accounting for over 11% of ARKK and the Next Generation ETF (ARKW), and more than 13% of the Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

COIN’s closing price on Friday was $146.62, marking a 7.66% increase on the day. Alongside the Coinbase shares, ARK also sold 102,672 shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), valued at around $3.6 million. GBTC currently constitutes 8.33% of ARKW, indicating ARK’s continued investment in cryptocurrency-related assets.

This series of sales by ARK Invest highlights its active management strategy, leveraging market trends and maintaining balanced exposure within its ETFs. The move also reflects the firm’s responsiveness to shifts in the cryptocurrency market and its impact on related stocks.

